Bologna-Juve, Pellegrini takes the left wing

TURIN – Without the injured Paulo Dybala, who skips the away match a Bologna (and it is unlikely that he will return on Tuesday against Cagliari), Massimiliano Merry he must identify who in the Juventus squad can replace the Argentine in the center of the trident behind the attacker. It seems almost certain that tomorrow the Juventus will take the field with a single tip, as in the last three games between the league and the Champions League, and the suspect wearing the starting shirt to lead the attack is Alvaro Morata, fresh from the goal scored in Venice, which gave him back his morale even if it was not enough for the Bianconeri to return home with the three points. […] Behind the former Atletico Juan should act Cuadrado on the right front, Federico Bernardeschi very confirmed on the left one and in the center there could be the surprise Dejan Kulusevski. […] To hold the weight of the midfield it should be the couple Locatelli–Bentancur: if Manuel has recovered from the stomach ache that forced him to skip the session on the field on Wednesday, returning to work yesterday in the group, the Uruguayan seems to have an advantage in the runoff with Adrien Rabiot. Weston is also back McKennie, which, however, should start from the bench.