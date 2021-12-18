Bologna Juventus 0-2, Morata and Cuadrado condemn Mihajlovic – Sport – Football

Bologna, 18 December 2021 – Brave mentality, but there are no shots on goal: Bologna pulls out, against Juventus (photo), an overall solid performance, convincing at times, but by Dall’Ara Allegri’s bianconeri are the winners, who just need one goal in time to knock out the rossoblùs and catch Roma again, at 31. The rossoblù, for their part, are struggling in the goal zone, so much so that with shots towards the mirror he remembers only one, with Szczesny attentive on the occasion. With the 2 to 0 immediately at home they do three defeats in a row, while the home taboo against Juventus is getting longer, until at least next year.

Mihajlovic re-embraces the 11 ‘type’ who has done well lately: Dominguez returns from disqualification, Argentine in the control room. In Juventus Morata and Kean from the beginning, with Arthur in the median. Bologna starts better, Juve scores: in the 6 ‘Bernardeschi pocketed for Morata, who closes the triangle with the winger, escaping from Medel and networking the 1 to 0. The hosts seem to recover, but with each acceleration Juventus gives the impression of being able to do wrong: on 14 ‘Rabiot’s southpaw ends up in Skorupski’s gloves, but two minutes later Svanberg’s shot scares Juve, with de Ligt saving his own. Arnautovic shows up in the 17 ‘(header blocked) but it is above all from a play by the Austrian that, in the 22’, the action is born that Svanberg’s upside-down door, best of Bologna in the first half, finished on the side. At the end of the first half it is always the midfielder who tries: ball swallowed by Szczesny and teams in the locker room.









At the beginning of the second half Mihajlovic decides to enter Skov Olsen on the right, in place of De Silvestri, to try to worry Pellegrini: on 10 ‘once again it is a conclusion by Svanberg, to force the Juventus defense to close. At 21 ‘Dominguez forces Szczesny to the first parade of the evening, with the Argentine shooting at the Juventus goalkeeper. The second cold shower arrives in the 24th minute: action that develops on the left and finds concretization on the other side, with Cuadrado who jumps clear Svanberg and kicks in the goal, finding the decisive deviation of Hickey. Juventus on 2-0, Bologna stunned.

Bernardeschi touches the trio in the 32nd minute: left-handed to the side, with deviation, and turn from the flag. As the triple whistle approaches, the fog becomes more and more the protagonist of the evening: the three points fly to Turin, for Bologna they are three defeats in a row.

The match report

Bologna 0-2 Juventus

Bologna (3-5-2): Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate; De Silvestri (1 ‘st Skov Olsen), Soriano (40’ st Santander), Dominguez, Svanberg (34 ‘st Vignato), Hickey (40’ st Viola); Arnautovic, Barrow (34 ‘st Samson). Coach: Mihajlovic. Available: Bardi, Binks, Bonifazi, Mbaye, Dijks, Orsolini, van Hooijdonk.









Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, de Ligt, Pellegrini (16 ‘st Alex Sandro); Mckennie (26 ‘st Bentancur), Arthur (16’ st Locatelli), Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Morata (40 ‘st Kaio Jorge), Kean (26’ st Kulusevski). Coach: Allegri. Available: Perin, Pinsoglio, Rugani, de Winter, De Sciglio, Soulè.

Scorers: 6 ‘pt Morata (J), 24’ st Cuadrado (J). Bookings: 29 ‘pt Mckennie (J), 29’ pt Dominguez (B)

Notes: recovery 0 ‘pt and 3’ st. Spectators 22394.

Referee: Orsato di Schio

