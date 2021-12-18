Bologna – Juventus: 0-2 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

90 ‘+ 3’ Final whistle of BOLOGNA-JUVENTUS: 0-2. Juventus victory signed by Morata and Cuadrado.19:54

90 ‘ Three minutes of recovery are reported.19:51

89 ‘ CUADRADO CLOSE TO THE DOUBLE SHOT! Another Juventus restart, with Kaio Jorge serving Cuadrado face to face with Skorupski. From the rear comes Skov Olsen, who manages to deflect the Colombian’s shot for a corner.19:51

88 ‘ The fog returns to dominate at the Dall’Ara. Limited visibility again.19:48

85 ‘ Fifth substitution for Bologna. Roberto Soriano leaves room for Federico Santander.19:47

85 ‘ Fourth substitution for Bologna. Outside Aaron Hickey, inside Nicolas Viola.19:46

85 ‘ Fifth substitution for Juventus. Álvaro Morata’s match ends, Kaio Jorge in his place.19:46

82 ‘ Now Juventus appears in control of the match. Bologna fails to react to the double disadvantage.19:45

79 ‘ Third substitution for Bologna. Mattias Svanberg exits, Emanuel Vignato enters.19:40

79 ‘ Second substitution for Bologna. Outside Musa Barrow, inside Nicola Sansone.19:40

77 ‘ BERNARDESCHI CLOSE TO 0-3! Cuadrado leads the restart and serves Bernardeschi to the limit. The Italian winger checks and kicks at the far post but finds Skorupski’s great response.19:38

75 ‘ Nothing changes tactically for Juventus. Kulusevski stands wide on the right, while Bentancur stands alongside Locatelli and Rabiot.19:36

72 ‘ Fourth substitution for Juventus. Weston McKennie leaves room for Rodrigo Bentancur.19:33

71 ‘ Third substitution for Juventus. Outside Moise Kean, inside Dejan Kulusevski.19:32

69 ‘ GOAL! Bologna 0-2 JUVENTUS! Juan Guillermo Cuadrado Network! The Colombian receives on the edge of the area, jumps Svanberg and tries the shot at the far post. Hickey’s deviation makes the trajectory unstoppable for Skorupski. Look at the player’s profile Juan Cuadrado19:31

66 ‘ OPPORTUNITY FOR DOMINGUEZ! Soriano serves the Argentine in the area, finding him behind Locatelli. Dominguez kicks at the near post, but Szczesny is careful and dismisses.19:29

64 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Juventus is the team that has beaten Bologna several times in Serie A: 77 Juventus wins, compared to 48 draws and 23 Rossoblù wins. 19:25

61 ‘ Second substitution for Juventus. Calf problems for Luca Pellegrini, Alex Sandro in his place.19:22

61 ‘ First substitution for Juventus. Arthur exits, Manuel Locatelli enters.19:22

58 ‘ Bologna are much more offensive with Skov Olsen in place of De Silvestri, but the number 11 has not yet managed to concretely affect the game.19:21

55 ‘ Opportunity for Bologna! Svanberg recovers yet another ball and serves Barrow in the area. The Gambian puts the ball behind for Arnautovic, but de Ligt reads everything in advance and free.19:16

52 ‘ Bologna fails to exploit the quality of its attacking players to be effective in the last meters and technical errors are affecting the Bolognese game.19:14

49 ‘ Very physical start of the second half. Many duels and hard contrasts in the middle of the field.19:09

46 ‘ The second half of BOLOGNA-JUVENTUS begins. It starts from the result of 0-1.19:06

46 ‘ First substitution for Bologna. Outside Lorenzo De Silvestri, inside Andreas Skov Olsen.19:06

To straighten out the match, Mihajlovic could insert a man closer to Arnautovic, as so far Barrow is playing very far for him, while Soriano has not yet managed to get into the game. Allegri can be satisfied with his team, with Arthur among the most positive, but with the passing of the minutes he could insert Locatelli or Bentancur to guarantee more physicality to his midfield.18:56

Intense and balanced first half at Dall’Ara, where Juventus leads 0-1. The goal arrives in the 6 ‘, when Morata closes a long triangle with Bernardeschi by beating Skorupski at the near post. Bologna reacts above all with Svanberg’s competitive spirit, which is close to par with an overhead kick. In the final, the match cools down a bit, until Orsato’s double whistle sends everyone to the locker room.18:54

45 ‘ The first half of BOLOGNA-JUVENTUS ends: 0-1. Morata’s goal decides after 6 minutes.18:49

44 ‘ There will be no recovery.18:47

41 ‘ Failed free kick scheme at Bologna. Svanberg missed an easy pass for Hickey.18:44

38 ‘ Pause moment of the match. Scoring opportunities have disappeared for a few minutes.18:42

35 ‘ It is Bologna who do the game the most. Juventus closes and, once the ball has been recovered, chooses whether to manage possession or restart quickly.18:40

32 ‘ Theate’s long-range attempt. Ball that ends in a curve.18:35

29 ‘ Weston McKennie also warned.18:33

29 ‘ WARNED Nicolás Domínguez for an animated discussion with McKennie.18:33

28 ‘ Barrow tried! Svanberg recovers a good ball in midfield, the ball reaches Barrow who jumps Bonucci and tries the shot. The conclusion ends at the bottom.18:32

25 ‘ In Bologna there are three players who are not in top condition: Medel, Dominguez and Arnautovic. For this reason Bonifazi, Viola and Santander are warming up.18:29

22 ‘ SVANBERG ONE STEP AWAY FROM DRAW! Arnautovic works a ball on the winger, crosses him into the area, but his cross is deflected. On the half-height ball comes Svanberg, who tries the overhead kick, which comes out a little.18:27

20 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Álvaro Morata has found the goal for three consecutive away games in the five major European leagues for the first time since May 2017 with the Real Madrid shirt (four in that case).18:24

17 ‘ Arnautovic’s header! Svanberg again freed on the left, returns to the right and crosses. Arnautovic anticipates everyone with the twist on the far post, on which Szczesny arrives without problems.18:21

15 ‘ What a play from Svanberg! Bologna beats a free-kick quickly, the number 32 starts alone jumping Cuadrado, but the low cross is stopped by a great intervention by de Ligt.18:20

14 ‘ Rabiot tried! Another restart entrusted to Morata, who carries the ball and widens to the left for Rabiot. The Frenchman’s running shot was central and was easily blocked by Skorupski.18:18

12 ‘ Very dense fog in Bologna. The visibility on the field is rather limited.18:16

9 ‘ Immediate reaction of Bologna, who poured into attack relying on the physicality and quality of Barrow.18:13

6 ‘ GOAL! Bologna 0-1 JUVENTUS! Network of Álvaro Morata! Perfect restart of the guests, orchestrated by Morata himself who widens for Bernardeschi. The winger still controls and serves the Spaniard deep behind Medel. Morata kicks at the near post and beats Skorupski. Look at the player profile Álvaro Morata18:22

4 ‘ Very intense game start at Dall’Ara. Bologna is very aggressive, Juventus responds with the dribble.18:08

Kick-off of BOLOGNA-JUVENTUS. The first ball of the match is played by the guests.18:04

Almost everything ready at the Dall’Ara Stadium in Bologna. In a few minutes Daniele Orsato will start the match.17:55

Allegri has to do without four owners such as Chiellini, Danilo, Chiesa and Dybala and chooses to revolutionize the starting eleven by dusting off Arthur, who undermines Locatelli in the role of director. In defense Cuadrado returns to play the full-back at the expense of De Sciglio and Pellegrini is again preferred to Alex Sandro. McKennie and Kean are also returning owners, who will form the trident with Morata and Bernardeschi.17:54

Mihajlovic finds his typical formation, finding Dominguez in the middle of the field. The presence of the Argentine brings De Silvestri back to the whole range and Medel to the center of the defense, alongside Soumaoro and Theate. Confirmed the Soriano-Barrow couple behind Arnautovic.17:52

OFFICIAL LINE-UP: Juventus take the field with a 4-3-3: Szczesny – Cuadrado, de Ligt, Bonucci, Pellegrini – McKennie, Arthur, Rabiot – Bernardeschi, Morata, Kean. Available: Perin, Pinsoglio, De Sciglio, Rugani, Alex Sandro, de Winter, Bentancur, Locatelli, Kulusevski, Soulé, Kaio Jorge.17:49

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS: Bologna takes the field with a 3-4-2-1: Skorupski – Soumaoro, Medel, Theate – De Silvestri, Dominguez, Svanberg, Hickey – Soriano, Barrow – Arnautovic. Available: Bardi, Bonifazi, Mbaye, Binks, Dijks, Viola, Vignato, Skov Olsen, Orsolini, Santander, Sansone, van Hooijdonk.17:47

Max Allegri’s bianconeri are still unable to find continuity. After two consecutive victories, in fact, they did not go beyond the draw at Venice and they need to win today to hang up Roma in fifth place and bring the Champions zone closer, whose last useful place is currently occupied by Naples, at +8. on Morata and companions.17:43

A very delicate match between Bologna and Juventus, both eager to win again after the last non-positive round. Sinisa Mihajlovic’s team, tenth in the standings with 24 points, is back from two consecutive defeats against Fiorentina and Turin and needs to score points to continue to cherish the European dream. 17:40

Good evening and welcome to the Bologna-Juventus direct written match, valid for the eighteenth day of Serie A.17:37