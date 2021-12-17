Bologna-Juventus: Mihajlovic’s conference

Bologna: Mihajlovic’s lecture

“We come from two negative results, but it can happen. Our championship is not a straight line, it would not be real life. We have to try to have more continuity, because it would mean that we have matured. We have to find balance. You remember when I talked about the emotional reservoir. “This is the time where we have to take the excess of enthusiasm and compensate, to stay in balance. This group has a healthy ambition and is not in trouble, they are just learning that when the going gets tough the tough get to play.” The past years were aimed at salvation, now the goal has become to remain firmly on the left side of the table. From the last two defeats we have learned that when the goal is raised, all factors must be raised and that is what we are continuing to achieve. Every now and then we must also stop and look at this group from where it started and where it is coming … it is a group that has grown but has yet to mature a bit’. I am not satisfied, I will do everything with these guys to get to the goal. There is time to improve and I am convinced that we will achieve the goal. Juve is a direct competitor of ours, we have to go out on the pitch knowing that if we don’t go to the hundred per hour we won’t win. The guys have understood and I am confident “.

On Juventus

“Juve is always Juve. Dybala and Chiesa are important to them but nothing changes whether they are there or not, neither for us nor for them. They have important players and have the same mentality for years. I have always cited Juve as a model. for team management. It will be a difficult match for us but I think for them too.

About Dominguez

“Nico is a really important player for us, we saw how much we missed him in Turin. Viola has improved but still finds some difficulties in fast paced matches. Nico gives us balance and substance in possession and non-possession. His return is important “.

About Schouten

“He is improving, he should come back in January and start training with us again. It is important for us, we saw him when he was well, but it is right that he comes back having solved all the problems.”