Bologna, Mihajlovic: ‘Better us, then the 2-0. They all talk about Juve, but when they decide to play … ‘

Sinisa Mihajlovic, in DAZN, speak later Bologna-Juve.

FULFILLED – “I think the first goal came cold, between the first and second goals we were better on the pitch. We played and had chances, in the second half the first 25 minutes the goal was in the air. And then we conceded a goal from Cuadrado. , deflected. As aggressiveness and mentality yes, perhaps we lacked decision forward with the attackers. Up to 20 meters well, then their defenders and we were not determined … it went like this. ”

ESTATE – “We suffered little or nothing. From the first or second goal we at Juve did better, then they scored. We also had two situations in the first half with Svanberg and the overhead kick, also other things done, we just missed the last one. We handled the match well. The first half and second half we pushed even harder. The goal was in the air and then we conceded a goal in the best moment. He cut our legs. ”

BARROW – “We go to look for spaces, try to go around Arnautovic. It is in his characteristics, so it is a natural way, his, to play. What he did, he did it as he should have done. We did little forward. at 20 meters we held the ball, shot, played. In the last 20 we lacked quality and decision “.

BEST VERSION – “When you lose, it’s never the best version. You have to give credit to your opponents. Compared to the other games where I have seen Juve lose with 10 shots, this time 2 shots and 2 goals. We did what we had to do, we have to give an account of the opponents . Juve is always Juve. When they decide to play some games seriously, it is difficult to win. There was a lack of quality and decision in the last meters. ”