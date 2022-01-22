Bologna, Mihajlovic: “We have done everything possible. The break comes at the right time”

Sinisa Mihajlovic, rossoblù coach, spoke to Sky Sport in the post-match of Hellas Verona-Bologna: “We did what we could. We have 10 absences, among the 11 starters we had 50% players. I can’t say anything to the boys. , they fought and fought. Verona would have won on points but it is a shame to lose, as in Cagliari, in the final. Let’s stay calm, the break comes at the right time. so in the long run the games are lost “.

This Bologna seems less beautiful than last year

“I would not watch the last three games I have played. These were conditioned by the covid situation. I am convinced that in Cagliari, when we are fully booked, we will never have lost. When Bologna lacks 10 players it becomes almost impossible. The championship is still long, luckily we have 27 points and now we are trying to recover players and condition in the break. I am convinced that we will get out of the problems. When we had everyone available we did excellent things. “

Positive note Orsolini, negative note Svanberg

“Orsolini did what he had to do. He played with a puncture due to a shoulder problem. He is someone who has always scored goals, he knows how to score them. When he plays second striker he always did well. Svanberg did well, he has struggled. Someone with his qualities could perhaps have managed the ball better but he had the correct attitude. “

Arnautovic’s bench?

“He was not well, he was not well even in the previous match. I spoke to him yesterday and he told me he was not in a position to play a whole game. Now he has to recover and be well, he always has some ailments.”