Bologna-Naples, the probable formations: Spalletti recovers Mario Rui and relaunches Lozano from 1 ‘

At 6.30 pm tomorrow at the Dall’Ara, the Naples challenge the Bologna to continue the race in the high ranking areas. In Bologna, after the negativizations of Dominguez, Van Hooijdonk and Viola, Hickey is also available again. Kingsley and Schouten in the pits, however, working with increasing loads and for which a return to the squad for tomorrow is not excluded. Soumaoro and Sansone are available and have completed the ten-day quarantine. At Naples, Zielinski joins the group after Covid and will play. There should be Fabian and Lozano from 1 ‘. Mertens favored over Petagna as the first striker. These are the probable formations according to what Alfredo Pedullà reports on his website:

Bologna Naples the probable formations

BOLOGNA (3-4-1-2): Skorupski; Soumaoro, Binks, Theate; Skov Olsen, Svanberg, Dominguez, Hickey; Tabby; Samson, Arnautovic. Coach: Sinisa Mihajlovic.

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Demme, Fabian Ruiz; Politano, Elmas, Lozano; Mertens. Coach: Luciano Spalletti.