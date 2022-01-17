Sports

Bologna-Naples, the probable formations: Spalletti recovers Mario Rui and relaunches Lozano from 1 ‘

Posted on

Sportitalia - Bologna-Naples, the probable formations: Spalletti recovers Mario Rui and relaunches Lozano from 1 '

Bologna Naples probable formations

At 6.30 pm tomorrow at the Dall’Ara, the Naples challenge the Bologna to continue the race in the high ranking areas. In Bologna, after the negativizations of Dominguez, Van Hooijdonk and Viola, Hickey is also available again. Kingsley and Schouten in the pits, however, working with increasing loads and for which a return to the squad for tomorrow is not excluded. Soumaoro and Sansone are available and have completed the ten-day quarantine. At Naples, Zielinski joins the group after Covid and will play. There should be Fabian and Lozano from 1 ‘. Mertens favored over Petagna as the first striker. These are the probable formations according to what Alfredo Pedullà reports on his website:

Bologna Naples the probable formations

BOLOGNA (3-4-1-2): Skorupski; Soumaoro, Binks, Theate; Skov Olsen, Svanberg, Dominguez, Hickey; Tabby; Samson, Arnautovic. Coach: Sinisa Mihajlovic.

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Demme, Fabian Ruiz; Politano, Elmas, Lozano; Mertens. Coach: Luciano Spalletti.

Dries Mertens Alex Meret

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.0K
World

Ukraine blames Russia for the latest cyberattack: “We have evidence”. The Kremlin spokesman: “Too much tension at the border”
527
World

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”
410
World

Trump’s return: let’s take back the country, the real insurrection, the 2020 vote
342
News

Bitcoin vs Precious Metals: Where to Invest Today?
235
News

Netflix develops an anime series based on the graphic novel
221
News

Cardano grows by 8%, Terra Virtua and Axie also do well
196
News

Does Bitcoin Protect Against Inflation? – The Cryptonomist
175
News

Dogecoin and 5 cryptocurrencies that earned in 2021
171
News

for Bank of America it will be the “VISA of digital”, better than Ethereum
151
News

“I’m Mark Orion and I love you”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top