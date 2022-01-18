Bologna-Napoli 0-2, report cards / Let Zielinski always travel by train alone

He and Fabian elevate the center to a place of material grace. El Tav Lozano has come to his senses. But Osimhen is the prodigal son for whom the fatted calf is killed

The report cards of Bologna-Napoli 0-2 by Fabrizio d’Esposito and Ilaria Puglia.

MERET. Finally this guy has a little bit of mind. Bologna is what it is (at least tonight) and they mustn’t make a big splash. In addition Dominguez pardoned him and then there is the assistance of San Palo in the 93 ‘- 6

You said it all – 6

DI LORENZO. The propulsive thrust of the Euroappuntato is inexhaustible. And speaking of glorious revolutions: let’s not call him Stakhanov, Ilaria: Soviet friends said that what Comrade Stakhanov did every miner could do. No, Di Lorenzo is irreplaceable – 6.5

In a game tackle he crashed violently on his own shoulder. A few seconds on the ground, with a grimace of pain, then, while the camera lingered on him as if he were any injured person, Di Lorenzo stood up with an elastic snap, like Robocop, as if he were not made of flesh and blood, yes the grass is swept away from the uniform and started running again as if nothing had happened – 6.5

RRAHMANI. Like Meret, Amir and Giovanni Gesù also enjoy relative tranquility, between slaps and contrasts. But given the recent past, this trip to the red Bologna – 6 is a godsend

He bestowed serenity and forfeited the same amount. They are those casks of trust that every now and then serve like bread – 6.5

JUAN JESUS. See above – 6

His mistake that leads Dominguez to the shot, but otherwise he does not behave badly, quite the contrary. Very good on Samson too – 6

MARIO RUI. Marittiello comes back with air and authority, like when he makes Ghoulam go crazy to beat him that punishment at the end. And on the band it has an ordinary work, supporting the wonders of the golden triangle in the center: the Eagle Fabian, Lobo and San Piotr – 6

He must be very intimidating to his comrades. In fact, he has a look that at times seems spirited. Ghoulam, all class and kindness, did not want to take issues with Marittiello assatanato – 6

LOBOTKA. To quote beloved Luciano, Lobo is really Jorginho tonight. But now comparisons can get boring: the Slovakian has a continuity of performance that has become important. And all in all we forgive him that blunder that favors Arnautovic – 7

An error that makes it even more beautiful because it is imperfect. Lobotka is a joy, a pleasure to watch, as well as a great certainty – 7

FABIAN RUIZ. This Napoli that makes the swing between incredible defeats and serene victories is also in Fabian’s change of pace in just five days: irritating and useless with Fiorentina, precious and lovable in Bologna. L’Aquila scrapes balls with talent that turn into nuggets like El Tav’s zero to two serve (which actually had magically drawn already at 5 ‘). And let’s not forget that pole at 45 ‘- 7.5

Fabian is quality. I love that movement he makes when he goes down to kick, that effect he gives to the ball that rises and draws wonderfully beautiful trajectories, that suspend the breath. Yesterday, unfortunately, the shot ended at the corner of the posts, too bad – 7.5

GHOULAM from 86 ‘. Without vote

Without vote

ELMAS. After the unfortunate evening of the Italian Cup, the Macedonian (from the North) gives more substance to his outbursts. And he does the assist for zero to one from the Mexican – 6.5

Yes, but how many wrong decisions, Fabrizio, always dictated by selfishness? He rolls when he has free and better placed companions in the surrounding area. Spalletti should teach him to live – 6.5

PETAGNA from 86 ‘. Without vote

Without vote

ZIELINSKI. San Piotr and L’Aquila Fabian tonight raise the center to a place of material grace. The Pole arremba immediately and he is the primary cause not caused by the two blue goals – 7.5

If traveling by train alone is good for him, Spalletti should always allow him to travel alone. Both goal actions start from him. The first time he opens for Elmas, who puts the ball in the center that meets Mertens’ veil and arrives in Lozano for the shot. The second time, however, he passes it to Fabian, who gives it back to the Mexican for the double. Piotr is wonderful, he creates spaces and possibilities where there seem to be none. It is an inspiration – 8

DEMME from 79 ‘. He is noted for a foul on the edge of the blue area which then leads to the Bolognese pole, the only real jolt for Meret – 5

And it could easily have been avoided – sv

LOZANO. Now we can cheer and greet him, Ilaria: welcome back Lozano. El Tav has come to its senses – after the madness of last Thursday and to tell the truth not only for this – and it does two. Of course, there could have been three, with that opportunity in the 5 ‘. But these days it is good to be satisfied – 8

And not just goals: he also helped in defense, when necessary. In the sixth minute he made an excellent recovery on Samson, for example, with a very clean intervention – 8

POLITANO at 71 ‘. Another harmful entry like Demme: in the 80th minute he loses the ball in defense – 5

Without vote

MERTENS. He has an eventful evening as a luxury wingman, especially in the pressing phase – 6

It helps a lot, playing with intelligence and quality. He opens up spaces for his teammates and takes part in the action of the first goal. It doesn’t drop over distance, which is good news – 6

OSIMHEN from 71 ‘. On the evening of the returns he is the prodigal son for whom the fatted calf is killed. At 87 ‘he could have scored – 6.5

It was good to see him back on the pitch. Other than fear: the way he went on high balls means either that he feels extremely confident of healing or that he is unconscious – sv

SHOULDER. Napule wins the second consecutive championship and the philosopher Luciano wisely says that we must not look into the house of others and that at most we are fighting for fourth place. All right, not good. Our hopes have already cracked once, so it is better to lean towards the wisdom of stoicism that leads to a serene acceptance of events. Spalletti like Zenone is perfect – 7

The opponent wasn’t great and I didn’t really like our second half, but the three points are there, the quality as well, Osimhen, Zielinski and Fabian are back. We can also not get down, in short. And it’s fine to talk about fourth place, as you say – 7

REFEREE MARINELLI. Another referee who, in order to give a penalty, needs to see blood and guts dripping. Mah – 5