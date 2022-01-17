Bologna Napoli 0-2, two goals from Lozano – Sport – Football

Bologna, 17 January 2022 – The coup in the cold Monday evening of the Dall’Ara fails: Mihajlovic’s Bologna, against Napoli, loses by 2 to 0, delivering three important points to Spalletti’s team. The decision is made by Lozano, who with a brace knocked out Arnautovic and his associates, who today appeared in clear difficulty at an athletic and nervous level. There are therefore two defeats in a row for the rossoblù, who will be on stage in Verona next Friday to try to find the victory that is missing from the away match in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo. There will be no Soumaoro – he was warned, he was booked today -, to record the Serie A debut of the young Niklas Pyyhtia (born in 2003).



The match

Mihajlovic changes some elements and gives to Violates the first seasonal ownership: is the former Benevento to lead the midfield, with Svanberg and Soriano on its sides. Binks confirmed in defense, there is Medel for the bench. In Naples there is space for Lozano, Mertens and Elmas in front, owner Zielinski.

Six minutes on the clock and Skorupski is already forced to overcome: a throw by Fabian Ruiz for Lozano who, all alone, concludes on the net, finding an amazing response from the Bologna goalkeeper, who denies the advantage to the Azzurri.









But at 20 ‘Napoli finds the right hole which is worth 1 to 0, just with Lozano: Elmas crosses inside the area, the Mexican burns Theate and beats an innocent Skorupski. Bologna’s first attempt at the mirror arrives in the 27th minute, with Hickey trying to carve out the space without being able to hurt Meret. The game continues on the tracks of boredom, with very few jolts: at the end of the first half Soumaoro is warned – warned, Hellas skips – and above all there is time for Arnautovic’s attempt to head, blocked by a careful Meret. Marinelli sends everyone to rest on the post hit by Fabian Ruiz, who hits the wood with his left-handed from a distance, pardoning Bologna.

Two minutes in the recovery and Bologna from a possible dangerous situation – wrong ball for Arnautovic – suffers 2-0 on the counterattack, with Fabian Ruiz who finds Lozano, good at evading Skorupski’s intervention and putting the second goal of the evening on the net. Mihajlovic tries the desperate move and brings in Falcinelli, Dominguez and Skov Olsen for Arnautovic, Viola and Sansone, redesigning his own. Lozano tries again on 11 ‘, but Skorupski is good at deflecting for a corner. Vignato also enters a Bologna increasingly devoid of ideas for a dull Soriano: at 25 ‘Hickey comes back to try, but without success. Spalletti, in the meantime, inserts Politano and especially Osimhen, on his return after the long injury, while Mihajlovic gives the joy of the debut to Nicklas Pyyhtia, midfielder born in 2003.









A minute later, Dominguez’s right-footed shot is given the chance to shorten, but the Argentine’s shot ends very high. Napoli seems to be sly, but knows how to take advantage of the holes left by Bologna: at 42 ‘Osimhen escapes the control of Binks, he builds a completely personal action but the Nigerian’s left-handed does not frame the mirror. At Dall’Ara almost nothing happens, with the post hit by Svanberg, directly on a free kick, which brings down the curtain on the match: Napoli wins and remains in the wake of the Milanese.

Bologna 0-2 Naples

Bologna (3-5-2): Skorupski; Soumaoro, Binks, Theate; De Silvestri, Soriano (22 ‘st Vignato), Viola (7’ st Dominguez), Svanberg, Hickey (27 ‘st Pyyhtia); Arnautovic (7 ‘st Falcinelli), Sansone (7’ st Skov Olsen). Coach: Mihajlovic. Available: Bardi, Bagnolini, Stivanello, Medel, Bonifazi, Cangiano, van Hooijdonk.

Naples (4-2-3-1): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz (41 ‘st Ghoulam), Lobotka; Lozano (27 ‘st Politano), Zielinski (35’ st Demme), Elmas (41 ‘st Petagna); Mertens (27 ‘st Osimhen). Coach: Spalletti. Available: Marfella, Idasiak, Tuanzebe, Zanoli, Malcuit, Vergara.

Scorers: 20 ‘pt Lozano (N), 2’ st Lozano (N).

Bookings: at 43 ‘pt Soumaoro (B), at 6’ st Zielinski (N), at 12 ‘st Theate (B), at 49’ st Binks (B)

Notes: recovery 1 ‘pt and 4’ st.

Referee: Marinelli of Tivoli.









Choirs, flags and smoke bombs: so the ultras (video) welcomed the team, to give the charge to Bologna. At the Dall’Ara stadium they were only present 5 thousand fans due to the restrictions imposed by the covid. On the pitch, Orsolini and Dijks were missing, but Mihajlovic had asked his team not to use alibis.

