Bologna-Napoli 0-2, two goals from Lozano

A brace from Lozano gives Napoli an away success on the Bologna pitch and allows the Azzurri to consolidate their third place in the standings with 46 points, 4 less than the leaders Inter who must recover a match and only two less than Milan. defeated at home by Spezia. The rossoblùs remain stationary in thirteenth place with 27 points. At Dall’Ara the Mexican striker opens the scoring on 20 ‘of the first half and closes them on 2’ of the second half.

Napoli is in control of the ball and the game from the very first bars with the hosts who close and try to restart. The guests build the first chance from the goal in the 5 ‘: Fabian’s deep throw for the cut of Lozano who controls on the fly and kicks on goal: Skorupski deviates in a providential manner. The Mexican redeems himself in the 20 ‘with a sweet and precise shot that passes the Polish goalkeeper in the lower corner to his right. At 33 ‘first ring of Bologna with Soriano shooting in depth on Svanberg through ball: Meret outgoing controls the situation well.

At the start of the second half the doubling of Napoli immediately arrives with a restarting phrasing that leads to Lozano’s brace. The Mexican bags, skipping Skorupski, the ball arrived from the left by Fabian Ruiz thrown into Zielinski’s depth. In the following minutes, Lozano and Di Lorenzo on the development of a free kick are still close to the third goal. At 72 ‘comes the best opportunity for Bologna: Svanberg’s big ball in depth for Dominguez who hits her from the neck instead of flat, not hitting the face of the goal. In the final, Bologna raises the center of gravity and becomes more enterprising but without significant opportunities until Serra’s triple whistle. Another happy note for Spalletti is Osimhen’s return to the field in the last twenty minutes instead of Mertens.