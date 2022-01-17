Bologna-Napoli LIVE: LIVE updates

Live Bologna Napoli 2022 – Bologna Napoli live, kind readers and readers of Football Naples 24, good evening and welcome to direct text Bologna-Naples, match valid for the 22nd Serie A championship match. Napoli Calendar, below the updates for the 22nd day that puts the Ara in front of the stadium Mihajlovic’s Bologna and Spalletti’s Napoli. It is played at 18:30 Live Bologna Naples.

Bologna Naples Serie A | DIRECT

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

NAPLES 4-2-3-1 – Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Mario Rui, Lobotka, Fabian, Elmas, Zielinski, Lozano, Mertens.

17.00 – At 18 in the Bologna and Naples fields. The latest formations give Zielinski the holder to Dall’Ara, while Mertens should start from the bench. In midfield Fabian and Lobotka in the control room.

Probable formations Bologna Naples

bologna naples

Bologna Napoli 2022 live on Calcio Napoli 24

