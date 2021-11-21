Bologna report cards – Theate the best despite the rebound. Barrow and the attack do not turn

Bologna-Venice 0-1

Skorupski 6 – To the credit, no save for him (if we exclude the one in the recovery with addressed result). And on the occasion of the goal of Venezia he is deceived by the double rebound that sends Okereke in the goal

Soumaoro 6 – Physical but always clean, Venezia (goals aside) practically does not shoot on goal and the credit is also his. No burrs and good attention

Medel 5.5 – That extra something from the point of view of impact and personality that Mihajlovic asks of him is not visible. A few too many inaccuracies in the setting phase

Theate 6.5 – Right choices in terms of playing time and excellent technical ideas. In the first half he is the best in the field by posting, then that unfortunate rebound, not an error, which sends Okereke into the goal

Orsolini 6 – He plays well the role of full-fledged winger, pushing and covering. A fact that certainly will have pleased Sinisa Mihajlovic, even if in the goal area he is not as precise as in other circumstances. From 69 ‘Vignato 6.5 – His entrance gives unpredictability and a few more ideas to the rossoblù attack

Dominguez 6.5 – A hammer that presses high and recovers balls in industrial quantities. Maybe there is no offensive sharpness that Mihajlovic would not mind, but his contribution remains level. From 87 ‘Viola sv.

Svanberg 6 – Some dribble errors, but also a lot of movement and those conclusions from outside that could unlock a closed match like this afternoon. Too bad that the aim is not on his side

Hickey 6 – He pushes continuously, even if not always with the right initiative. However, his movements give that breadth that Bologna needs. From 79 ‘Santander sv.

Soriano 5.5 – The moment of difficulty in the goal zone, still no seasonal exultation, begins to weigh on the fate of Bologna. In the second half he goes light on a gift from Vignato that deserves more consideration

Barrow 5 – He is sought after by his teammates, especially in the first half. He misses most of the balls that happen between his feet. Bologna would need his plays but they do not arrive From 69 ‘Samson 5.5 – He tries, not always with due clarity

Arnautovic 5.5 – His contribution to the race is still of a high level. He tries, makes himself available to his teammates, dribbles and tries from outside. But the goal doesn’t come, and today Bologna was the only one missing

Sinisa Mihajlovic 6 – The match is well prepared, with Bologna managing the game from 1 ‘to 90’. He tries them all, drawing a super offensive team in the final to look for the goal, but the ball just doesn’t want to enter