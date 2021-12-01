Bologna Rome 1-0, a great Skorupski takes the rossoblù higher and higher – Sport

Bologna, 1 December 2021 – We can’t pass: after the defeat ten days ago, at home, against Venice, Bologna returns to make the Dall’Ara its own fort. And he does it in a ‘big’ evening, given that the Lupa, Roma, falls in the rossoblù lair, which comes out of the Bolognese away game with a heavy defeat in a European key. To decide the race that delivers more and more the Bologna in the noble part of the table is Svanberg, who with his network in the first half directs a race on tracks that will always remain the same until the ninetieth. Try monstre of the defensive department, but there is no lack of negative notes: Arnautovic’s injury he cannot make Mihajlovic sleep soundly. In the meantime, however, he enjoys point number 24 with his boys after 15 championship days. And he does so by celebrating, at the end of the match, together with the players in a warm embrace which, on evenings like these, means so much more.

The formations

Mihajlovic changes only one man compared to the away game in La Spezia: inside Skov Olsen, on the bench Orsolini, with the De Silvestri alternative being available again. In the middle of the field, extraordinary for Svanberg and Dominguez, in front of Arnautovic teams up with Barrow. Out Bonifazi for a bruised ankle. Roma also change little: Mourinho has to do without Pellegrini but embraces Veretout, who starts from the beginning, alongside Diawara and Mkhitaryan. El Shaarawy and Karsdorp on the flanks, in front of Zaniolo in support of Abraham.

The match

Teams that start strong: at 6 ‘the first to try, from outside, is Veretout, who calibrates badly and sends to the side; Barrow replies, on 9 ‘, but the right foot after a good ball recovery in the offensive zone is weak, and not scary. The punishment that Theate grants on 12 ‘is much more frightening: Veretout’s right-footed shot, from an angled position, does not find any mate in the area. But it is above all the 14th minute that brings the worst news to Bologna: Arnautovic raises the white flag for a thigh problem, with Mihajlovic who spends his first change after a quarter of an hour losing, in a single blow, the reference center-forward and technical leader of the team. In his place inside Samson. At 19 ‘Abraham also shows up: unread cut and header just wide, with Skorupski undecided until the end whether to exit or not.

And suddenly Bologna unlocks it, with Svanberg pulling a right with a platter out of the hat who finds Rui Patricio unprepared, scoring a goal that, as well as causing the Dall’Ara to explode, brings Mihajlovic’s team forward, in a match that seemed too blocked. At 42 ‘Skorupski saves his team with a shot in the back on Abraham’s attempt, with the English striker who, marked by Svanberg, even tries the conclusion with the knee. Bologna closes ahead: it is 1 to 0 at Dall’Ara, but worries Dominguez, who remains sore on the ground.

At the beginning of the second half, the Argentine remains on the field, while a former rossoblù exits: Diawara down in the ranks of Roma, inside Perez. After 7 ‘of play El Shaarawy was also out due to injury and Shomurodov entered the field, with Mourinho reshaping his team passing to 4 in defense. However, Bologna seems to be more masters of the field, and the sterile offensive attempts of the Giallorossi team all crash on the rossoblù wall, governed by a Medel in extraordinary form, with the Chilean who on 21 ‘saved his team after a gross error by Soumaoro, intercepting a ball from Abraham who had all the characteristics to be able to hurt Bologna. At 25 ‘Mkhitaryan tries, who after a restart of Roma has the road smoothed due to the slip of Samson at the edge of the area: the shot of the Armenian, however, finds Skorupski reactive, who saves and saves his team. Roma continues to produce, lacking in aim: in the half hour the right kick from Abraham hisses near the post, but without finding the mirror; Mihajlovic adjusts his players by inserting the returning De Silvestri for a Skov Olsen who, minute by minute, began to feel tired. At 41 ‘Abraham finds an attentive Skorupski on his way again, who rejects the conclusion from inside the English area. In the finale there is also space for Vignato and Orsolini, to let Barrow and Dominguez catch his breath; in the second of five minutes of injury time an enormous thrill for Bologna, with Theate and Skorupski risking an omelette. The eggs, however, remain in the basket: Bologna leaves Dall’Ara with three gold points.

The match report

Bologna 1-0 Rome

Bologna (3-5-2): Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate; Skov Olsen (35 ‘st De Silvestri), Soriano, Dominguez (45’ st Vignato), Svanberg, Hickey; Arnautovic (17 ‘pt Sansone), Barrow (45’ st Orsolini). Coach: Mihajlovic. Available: Bardi, Bagnolini, Binks, Dijks, Viola, van Hooijdonk, Santander, Cangiano.

Rome (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini (28 ‘st Vina), Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Veretout (19 ‘st Cristante), Diawara (1’ st Perez), Mkhitaryan, El Shaarawy (7 ‘st Shomurodov); Zaniolo, Abraham. Coach: Mourinho. Available: Fuzato, Boer, Kumbulla, Calafiori, Reynolds, Darboe, Bove, Zalewski.

Markers: 35 ‘pt Svanberg (B).

Booked: at 38 ‘pt Soriano (B), at 46’ pt Abraham (R), at 14 st Perez (R), at 27 ‘st Zaniolo (R), at 47’ st Karsdorp (R), at 47 ‘Sansone (B).

Notes: recovery 3 ‘pt and 5’ st. Spectators 15780.

Referee: Pairetto di Nichelino.

