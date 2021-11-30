Bologna-Rome, Mihajlovic’s conference

On Rome

“It is certainly an important match. We drew in Bergamo, lost to Inter and the matches with Milan and Napoli, with referees reversed, we could have won them too. Tomorrow we play at home, we have a good ranking, and we face a strong team with a great coach, I hope for a full stadium, because cheering is important for us. We don’t know what will happen but if we win we would go within a point of Roma and keep the ranking. Our mentality is to respect every opponent, facing him without fear “.

About Mourinho

“He is a great coach and a great person. We are friends, we talk every so often and I am very happy to see him tomorrow. I almost always liked him, only at the beginning did we have a fight. He has always been close to me, even in the moment of illness and I do not forget this. We come from two countries where cunning and loyalty are the masters in the characters of the people, so there is something in common “.

About Arnautovic

“We are two Serbs, respect starts from there. We all support Red Star, and among the Serbs we are all very close. I didn’t want him to punish him with La Spezia, and he felt it … But in the end we were lucky because we I took the penalty and he scored, but I was right about the punishment … The shot was a ‘ciofeca’ He is a leader, the boys feel strong with him on the pitch. He is also facilitated because he speaks four or five languages. From him, however, I expect more and more“.

About De Silvestri

“I don’t know if I can get it back for tomorrow. Yesterday he did a part of training with us, let’s see how he reacts today. If it is not ready for tomorrow, it will certainly be ready for Sunday. “