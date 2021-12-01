Bologna-Rome, Mihajlovic’s squad: De Silvestri is back

Bologna: the probable formation against Roma

In Bologna, despite the recovery of De Silvestri, the only change that Mihajlovic will make is Skov Olsen in place of Orsolini. For the rest we will see the usual Bologna admired in the last few days. In goal Skorupski with Soumaoro, Medel and Theate to compose the defensive trio. In midfield, the usual Svanberg, Dominguez and Hickey complete the picture. In attack there will naturally be Barrow and Soriano behind Aranutovic.

Bologna, 3-4-2-1: Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate; Skov Olsen, Svanberg, Dominguez, Hickey; Soriano, Barrow; Arnautovic.