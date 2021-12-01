Sports

Bologna-Rome, Mihajlovic’s squad: De Silvestri is back

In a few hours, Bologna will face Roma in the 15th matchday of Serie A. Mister Sinisa Mihajlovic has issued the squad list and, surprisingly, Lorenzo De Silvestri is also available again. Let’s see together the choices of the Bolognese coach:

Bologna: the probable formation against Roma

In Bologna, despite the recovery of De Silvestri, the only change that Mihajlovic will make is Skov Olsen in place of Orsolini. For the rest we will see the usual Bologna admired in the last few days. In goal Skorupski with Soumaoro, Medel and Theate to compose the defensive trio. In midfield, the usual Svanberg, Dominguez and Hickey complete the picture. In attack there will naturally be Barrow and Soriano behind Aranutovic.

Bologna, 3-4-2-1: Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate; Skov Olsen, Svanberg, Dominguez, Hickey; Soriano, Barrow; Arnautovic.

