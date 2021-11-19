Bologna: Seci, appeal rejected. It’s bankruptcy – Chronicle

Bologna, November 19, 2021 – “The complaint, even though it has been argued with great value, it cannot be accepted. “The sting now also comes from the judges of the Court of Appeal which, with a sentence filed yesterday, confirmed the decision of the colleagues of the first instance on the bankruptcy of Seci, holding company of Maccaferri group. A 37-page deed – which arrives a week before the creditors’ hearing for the examination of the liabilities, scheduled for November 25 – signed by the judges Anna De Cristofaro And Michele Guernelli towards the Company, industrial commercial establishments.

And which represents the almost definitive end to a full-blown crisis two and a half years ago. It was May 2019. We filed an appeal for agreed with reservation, not followed by a full proposal within the deadline: hence the bankruptcy petition of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Steps of a very intricate affair, which has seen over the months the hypothesis of saving the funds Carlyle, Taconic, Apollo and Sagitta-Europa Investimenti, names that recur in the sentence.









The Judges they give an account of Seci’s appeal, but they dismantle it piece by piece. They underline how the holding’s equity, negative for 119 million at 30 September 2019, had collapsed according to the attestor to minus 223 million before adjustments at 27 March 2020 (and minus 474 million after the adjustments resulting from the plan). They strike at the failure to respect the deadlines in the procedural iter.

They confirm the “abuse of the arrangement with creditors” recognized by the Court, recalling the sequence of plans and proposals, often incomplete, presented even beyond the terms granted, which “appears in itself abusive, since if it has not prevented at least it has significantly hindered examination by the Court “.

And they also reject the thesis according to which Seci’s business activity would continue through the ‘Service Center’, which would have kept only 50.1% of Manifatture Sigaro Toscano in the belly: “It is also undisputed that the ‘Service Center ‘, generates, losses and non-cash flows for creditors, and that employees cease together with the divestments, until they are reduced from over 80 to 40, of which three in function of Samp, also destined for disposal “. A ‘no’, in short, across the board.









The bill, the prosecutor Giuseppe Amato, the adjunct Francesco Caleca and the substitute Nicola Scalabrini l‘had presented on February 13, 2020. A situation of “irreversible insolvency”, they wrote, a “serious state of financial distress”, that of Seci, a “negative net worth of over 65 million” as of December 31, 2018, “although in premises of the appeal of May 2019, the company referred to a ‘state of financial tension’ “. Gradually the worsening with a negative shareholders’ equity, as at 30 September 2019, of 119.7 million, an indication of “a very serious deficit”. This resulted in the decision of the Court, today also confirmed on appeal.