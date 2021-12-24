Bologna, supermarkets and pharmacies open at Christmas and Boxing Day – Chronicle

Bologna, 24 December 2021 – Unlike last year, Christmas 2021 will not be in red zone: no restrictions for commercial establishments. So here are the supermarkets and health centers in Bologna, which will also remain open on Saturday 25 is Sunday 26 December 2021.

Pharmacies on duty

They will remain on duty – e open 24 hours a day – the Alberani pharmacy (via Farini 19), the Andrea Costa Comunale (via Andrea Costa 156 1 ° -2 ° – CC Coop) and the Nuova San Pietro (via Massarenti 223). Also open the Municipal in Piazza Maggiore 6.

Instead, theopening hours canon, 8.30-12.30 And 15.30-19.30, the Carracci (via Tiarini 16), the Comunale Cavazzoni (via Cavazzoni 2), the Comunale Triumvirato (via Triumviato 28), the Croce Bianca (via Saffi 63), Dalle Due Torri (via San Vitale 2), De Pisis (via Ruffini 2), Ferrari (via Dagnini 24), Ippodromo Arcoveggio (via Corticella 180), Pharmacy Irnerio (via Irnerio 20), Pontevecchio (via E. Levante 29), S. Antonio (via Massarenti 108), S. Giorgio (via Garavaglia 6), S. Paolo (via Collegio di Spagna 1), via S. Salvatore (via Porta Nova 2).









Supermarkets

The only supermarkets open on Christmas day are those of the group Carrefour, with several outlets in the city both in the center and outside the city. Attention, however, the hours – different from point of sale to point of sale – are often reduced (in principle, shopping in the morning is guaranteed). Openings also in Santo Stefano. For example, the market in via Massarenti will be open from 8 to 12 on 25 December and from 9 to 14 on 26. While the market in via Arno observes these times: from 8 to 13 on Christmas day and from 8 to 21 in Santo Stefano . It is advisable to call directly to the point of sale closest to home to find out the exact time.

As for Conad, only the point of sale of via Independence, on Boxing Day, it will be open from 8.30 to 19.

There Pam in via Marconi 28 will be closed on December 25th, but open 26 from 9 to 20. The other Pam stores open in Santo Stefano are (always with hours 9-20) Marconi, IV Novembre, D’Azeglio, Clavature, Santo Stefano, San Felice, Zanardi, Trento Trieste, Orti and Dagnini.









Shutters lowered for Despar at Christmas, here’s who is open in Santo Stefano: the Eurospars in via Mascherino (9-19), via delle Armi and via G. Di Vittorio (both 9-20) andInterspar in via dell’Industria (9-20).

Open only on December 26th also for the markets Aldi, with the usual Sunday opening hours (each store has its own) in via Larga, via della Liberazione, via Renato Fava and via Montebello (in the province also in San Lazzaro and Zola Predosa).

The shops will remain closed Coop, Incoop, Lidl, long S, Sigma, Crai.