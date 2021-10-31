Bologna, the digital passport of Prince Carlo and Federico Marchetti – Chronicle

Bologna, 31 October 2021 – From the now legendary Casalecchio garage to G20 of the powerful, from Rome to the world. In the name of sustainable fashion and Charles, the Prince of Wales. Federico Marchetti, the father of Yoox (colossus of sales of luxury online, born a few meters from the Rhine) and then of Y-nap, now chairman of the Fashion Taskforce of the heir to the London throne (Armani, Mulberry, Zalando, Cucinelli, Vestiaire Collective, Burberry, Stella McCartney) launches the digital passport.

A novelty within the brand names to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future for the global fashion industry. And it is no coincidence that everything started from here, from Bologna, twenty and more years ago, partly due to the central role of Bologna in Italy and Europe, partly due to the countless experiences linked to fashion that have flourished under the Towers over the years (from Les Copains to the Pearl to Elisabetta Franchi and the many central buyers in the scene), partly because here there is 21% of European computing capacity.









Give to physical fashion products a Digital Passport, will allow manufacturers, brands, retailers, online platforms and resellers to provide a transparency and traceability unprecedented to the products they sell. It will also create new circular customer services, such as care and repair, as well as those focused on resale and recycling. The ultimate goal is to provide customers with access to credible information about how products are designed, manufactured and distributed, and thus, enable them to do more sustainable purchasing choices.

He says Marchetti, president of the Fashion Taskforce: “The time for small talk is over. I am really happy that I was able to put together this incredible group of companies and their leaders who recognize that there is no more time to waste in transitioning the industry to a more transparent and sustainable future. The Digital Passport offers a real possibility for customers to make real choices sustainable when they buy fashion products. “In Rome for the G20, in the residence of the British ambassador, the Prince of Wales said of the Fashion Taskforce:” People have a right to know if what they buy is created in a sustainable way and is fundamental tell them if you truly believe in the shared principles of transparency, accountability and consequent implementation measures. Fashion is one of the most polluting sectors in the world, but this Digital Passport shows how business has engaged in a change meaningful and measurable. “From Elgin to Noon.com, from Chloé to Selfridges, la Revolution is already in progress. In an era where there is much talk of ecological transition and little is done, well, this is a real first step. With great stride.

