Bologna, the former Napoli coach in the sights for the post Mihajlovic

As reported by Bolognasportnews.itthe president of the BolognaJoey Knownwould be considering a former coach of the Naples to replace Mihajlovic. The number one of the rossoblù has already communicated to the current coach the end of his experience in the shadow of the Mole.

The number one goal seems to be, in fact, Gennaro Gattusoto the Naples from December 2019 to the end of last season. The sporting director would arrive in Emilia with him Giovanni Sartorileaving theAtalanta after the sale of the company by Percassi.

Naples, Gennaro Gattuso (Getty Images)

Gattuso led the blues for 81 games, with a points average of 1.89, winning 47 total victories. He won the Italian Cup 2019/2020, in the final against Juventus, on penalties, after 0-0 in extra time. However, he was also an accomplice in the disastrous final of last season, in which the home draw on the last day against Verona it cost Napoli the qualification for the Champions League.

Last summer, after his experience at Napoli, he signed a biennial from 2 million a year with Fiorentina, but the relationship never took off. After less than a month the contract was consensually terminated, with Gattuso who has never coached Fiorentina in a coaching match. After that he was compared to the Tottenham for the rest of the summer, with which, however, he was unable to find an agreement.