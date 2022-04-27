Bologna, the Medical Science Festival is back in attendance – What to do

Bologna, 27 April 2022 – Knowledge in the field of care and of Research back as protagonist under the Two towers. The ‘home’ of the Nobel laureates (as many as 22 have been hosted over time), the Medical Science Festival reaches its eighth edition, this time finally in attendance after the drama of Covid. Appointment from 12 to 14 May in the aula magna of Santa Lucia, but also in streaming on the web, a formula that last year made it possible to reach users in 23 countries, exceeding 1.4 million views. The event is designed by Fabio Roversi Monaco and promoted by the Foundation for Promotion and Study from the Science Medicalin collaboration with the University of Bologna and with the support of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group.

During the three days they will alternate on three stages – Aula Magna, Aula Absidale and Virtual Aula – internationally renowned speakers to present new studies, round tables and master’s lectures. The 2022 edition presents a further novelty, namely the collaboration with the Karolinska Institutet, one of the most important university institutions in the world: representatives of the institute will be present as speakers and the 2012 Nobel Prize for Chemistry Brian Kobilka.

The themes

The theme of the eighth edition, ‘Educating to care: teaching and learning’, emphasizes the need to combine the will of each individual to take care of himself with the benefits brought by the most modern therapeutic approaches. “If on the one hand medicine has made progress in every respect, on the other the patient often experiences restlessness and distrust towards it – he explains Roversi Monaco -. The progress in the medical-scientific field, with the contribution of technology, the gap, above all in communication, has increased between researcher and doctor, and in turn between doctor and patient. A significant example of this dynamic is the Covid-19 vaccine, which has divided the population into ‘believers and not’.

We will also talk about diabetes – pathology that affects over 400 million people worldwide -, and the latest research, thanks to the presence of leading Italian and Swedish experts, including Per-Olof Berggren, professor of experimental endocrinology and member of the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet , and Stefano Del Prato, president of EASD (European Association for the Study of Diabetes) and Chair of the European Foundation for Diabetes Studies.

It’s still: artificial intelligence and digital transformation of medical care and research, to neurobiology, with the presentation of studies on cognitive impairment in the elderlyto dreams and their meaning in medicine, to the study of genome modifications for the treatment of illnessesthe impact of the pandemic on mental health, the consequences of climate change on child health.

A particular focus, in line with the fil rouge Educating for care, will be dedicated to comparisons between specialists on teaching medicine, on how to read data in the health sector, on how to make decisions, on medical responsibility and informed choices.

The guests

Among the guests of the eighth edition of the Festival, Massimo Scaccabarozzipresident of Farmindustria; Filippo Anellipresident of the National Federation of the Orders of Physicians, Surgeons and Dentists; Maria Laura Costantinopresident of the MEDTEC School Degree Course in Medicine and Surgery, jointly established by Humanitas University and Politecnico di Milano; Robert Alexanderdoctor and researcher in the field of IT applied to the digital transformation of medical assistance and research; Michele Colajannifull professor of computer engineering at the University of Bologna; Carlo Combi, professor of the Computer Science department of the University of Verona; Arnaldo Benini, professor of neurosurgery and neurology at the University of Zurich; Pietro Pietrinisurgeon – specialist in Psychiatry; Luigi Naldinifull professor of Histology and Director of the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy (SR-Tiget), Milan; Nicola Magrini, president of AIFA; Giovanni De Girolamo, second level medical director and head of the Epidemiological and Evaluation Psychiatry Operational Unit at the IRCCS Fatebenefratelli in Brescia; Tobias AlfvénDepartment of Global Public Health of the Karolinska Institutet and pediatrician at Sachs’ Children and Youth Hospital in Stockholm; Giuseppe Amatopublic prosecutor.