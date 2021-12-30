Sports

Bologna, three Coronavirus positive players

Bologna, three positives at Covid: the note

The Bologna Fc 1909 announces that following the tests carried out it has been detected the positivity to Covid-19 of the footballers Marco Molla, Nicolas Viola and Nicolas Dominguez. As per protocol, the local health authorities were notified and the players were placed in home isolation. “

In the next championship match against Inter, Bologna could be forced to give up even 3 of their midfielders: in addition to long-term resident Schouten, Viola and Dominguez are also at risk, positive for Covid.

Bologna: Viola and Dominguez positive for Coronavirus

If for Schouten we are talking about a physical problem of a muscular type, on Viola and Dominguez the situation is completely different: for both, in fact, Coronavirus positivity emerged.

Mihajlovic finds himself with only Svanberg in the median: the Swede has adapted well to this role, but compared to Dominguez he has nevertheless often brought out his most offensive skills. Reason why it would be very difficult to expect to see someone like Soriano by his side: consequently the only real option would seem to lead to the name of Gary Medel with Bonifazi in his place, in the center of the defense, alongside Soumaoro and Theate.

