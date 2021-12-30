Bologna, three Coronavirus positive players

Bologna: Viola and Dominguez positive for Coronavirus

If for Schouten we are talking about a physical problem of a muscular type, on Viola and Dominguez the situation is completely different: for both, in fact, Coronavirus positivity emerged.

Mihajlovic finds himself with only Svanberg in the median: the Swede has adapted well to this role, but compared to Dominguez he has nevertheless often brought out his most offensive skills. Reason why it would be very difficult to expect to see someone like Soriano by his side: consequently the only real option would seem to lead to the name of Gary Medel with Bonifazi in his place, in the center of the defense, alongside Soumaoro and Theate.