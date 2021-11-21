Bologna – Venice: 0-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Cynical proof of the orange and green who break the Dall’Ara and repeat the success against Roma: Okereke decides, Tessmann and Henry waste the doubling in full recovery. Rossoblu, slow in the maneuver, hit the wall erected by Zanetti’s troop.16:57

90 ‘+ 6’ OVER! Bologna-Venice 0-1, triple whistle from Chiffi.16:56

90 ‘+ 5’ OPPORTUNITY VENICE! Kiyine frees Henry in front of Skorupski, reactive in one on one.16:55

90 ‘+ 4’ Henry restarts, Kiyine sins of selfishness, right limp, Skorupski curls up on the ball.16:53

90 ‘+ 3’ Theate’s cross deflected for a corner by Peretz.16:52

90 ‘+ 1’ OPPORTUNITY VENICE! Peretz vertically for Tessmann, Skorupski manages to close the mirror.16:51

90 ‘ Five minutes of recovery.16:50

89 ‘ Soumaoro throws it forward, Ceccaroni dominates the area.16:48

87 ‘ WARNED Romero for waste of time.16:47

87 ‘ LAST CHANGE BOLOGNA. Debut for Viola, Dominguez comes out.16:47

87 ‘ Sponda di Soriano for Vignato, left deviated from Svanberg, to the side.16:46

86 ‘ Sparks between Henry and Dominguez, Chiffi restores calm.16:46

85 ‘ Peretz on the ground, playing stopped for a few moments.16:44

83 ‘ Forcing of the rossoblu, stably in the opponent’s trocar.16:43

81 ‘ Kiyine’s cross, Henry’s weak header, no problem for Skorupski.16:41

80 ‘ LAST CHANGE VENICE. Busio comes out, it’s time for Modolo.16:40

80 ‘ REPLACEMENT VENICE. Zanetti reinforces the median: Peretz for Okereke.16:39

79 ‘ REPLACEMENT OF BOLOGNA. Mihajlovic increases the offensive load: Santander for Hickey.16:39

78 ‘ Arnautovic causes confusion in the orange-green area, a shot neutralized for a corner by Ceccaroni.16:38

77 ‘ The action continues, Dominguez’s right to forget.16:37

77 ‘ Vignato breaks through on the left, a plateau of Soriano that cuts through the whole area without finding any detours.16:37

77 ‘ OPPORTUNITY BOLOGNA! Arnautovic frees himself at 20 meters, right touched over the post by Romero.16:36

75 ‘ Theate in offensive projection, cross busted, on the bottom.16:34

73 ‘ WARNED Haps, tactical foul on Dominguez.16:33

72 ‘ Dominguez in the corridor for Arnautovic, Caldara stands in the way.16:32

70 ‘ Svanberg slips out on the left, Ampadu concedes the corner.16:30

69 ‘ REPLACEMENT OF BOLOGNA. Vignato takes the place of Orsolini.16:29

69 ‘ REPLACEMENT OF BOLOGNA. Relay attack between Samson and Barrow.16:28

67 ‘ Cross cut by Orsolini, Caldara anticipates Arnautovic for a corner.16:26

65 ‘ Tessmann enters the area from the left, shuffled widely to the side.16:24

64 ‘ Orsolini’s punishment, Svanberg’s strangled right, Romero picks up the ball.16:24

63 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Fourth league goal for Okereke: second in a row after the goal scored against Roma in the last round.16:23

61 ‘ GOAL! Bologna 0-1 VENICE! Okereke network. Busio fights on the edge of the area, passes the filter for Okereke quick to anticipate Skorupski with a soft touch. Look at the player’s profile David Okereke16:59

59 ‘ REPLACEMENT VENICE. Vacca leaves the field in favor of Tessmann.16:19

59 ‘ REPLACEMENT VENICE. Zanetti recalls Aramu and inserts Kiyine.16:19

59 ‘ From a corner, Romero’s empty exit, Theate is unable to take advantage of it.16:18

58 ‘ Soriano opens for Orsolini, low cross, decisive closure of Ceccaroni.16:18

56 ‘ The rossoblu remain ahead, earning corners in the series.16:15

55 ‘ From corner, ball to Orsolini, left footed again in the corner by Busio.16:14

54 ‘ REPLACEMENT VENICE. Johnsen’s race ends, room for Henry.16:14

54 ‘ Svanberg with a heel for Hickey, a cross deflected for a corner by Ceccaroni.16:13

52 ‘ Haps goes down on the wing, an imprecise finish for Okereke.16:12

50 ‘ OPPORTUNITY BOLOGNA! Orsolini wedges himself in the area, right at the near post, protected by Romero.16:09

49 ‘ Busio hits from the right, Soumaoro free with his head.16:08

47 ‘ WARNED Busio, rude intervention on Hickey.16:07

46 ‘ THE SHOOTING BEGINS. Bologna-Venezia 0-0, no change during the interval.16:05

Mihajlovic needs to raise the pace and quality of his play on the frontline; Zanetti can be satisfied with the defensive hold but he needs weight in front to raise the center of gravity.15:55

Fraction dominated by the rossoblu, masters of possession and proactive but not very effective in the last meters: Romero is ready on a poisonous right from Svanberg. Arancioneroverdi not arrived in the offensive phase.15:55

45 ‘ END OF FIRST HALF. Bologna-Venezia 0-0, white goals at the interval.15:48

43 ‘ Hickey’s cross, Haps anticipates Soriano.15:47

41 ‘ From corner, ball out for Arnautovic, powerful but imprecise left foot.15:44

41 ‘ Hickey advances to the left, Ampadu makes a corner.15:44

40 ‘ Busio seeks Okereke’s cut in the area, which is unable to control.15:43

38 ‘ Persistent action of the orange and green, the rossoblu leave no gaps.15:41

36 ‘ Okereke restarts but does not understand Johnsen and the action fades.15:38

35 ‘ Svanberg duets with Barrow, Romero grabs.15:37

34 ‘ OPPORTUNITY BOLOGNA! Svanberg receives to the limit from Hickey, violent shot, Romero relaxes and rejects.15:37

33 ‘ Slippery ground, the 22 players on the pitch have problems with grip.15:36

32 ‘ Restart of Soriano, Ceccaroni takes refuge in the corner.15:34

31 ‘ Ampadu widens for Mazzocchi, badly calibrated cross.15:33

29 ‘ Barrow’s punishment, Vacca heads away.15:32

27 ‘ Cross by Mazzocchi, Skorupski smanaccia, Dominguez free.15:30

26 ‘ Haps on the ground, game stopped for a few moments.15:29

24 ‘ Launch for Arnautovic, Ceccaroni is ahead.15:27

22 ‘ Prolonged phrasing of the rossoblu, the arancioneroverdi are struggling to build.15:25

20 ‘ Theate long line for Barrow, Caldara controls him.15:23

18 ‘ Aramu’s cross shot particularly arched, Skorupski blocks on the line.15:20

16 ‘ Attempt from distance of Theate, Romero without problems.15:19

14 ‘ From corner, Soumaoro’s header, high, not by much.15:16

13 ‘ Dominguez enters the area from the left, Caldara closes him in a corner.15:16

13 ‘ Throw of Aramu for Johnsen, stopped in doubt offside, Soumaoro had still closed on Okereke.15:16

12 ‘ Free kick scheme, Barrow’s right, ball in the curve.15:14

10 ‘ Shore of Soriano for Arnautovic, right chewed on the bottom.15:12

9 ‘ Cross from Orsolini, veil from Arnautovic, Barrow is unable to turn around in the center of the area.15:11

7 ‘ Possession of the rossoblu, high pressing of the orange and green.15:09

5 ‘ Svanberg advances centrally, right wide to the side.15:08

4 ‘ Barrow serves Arnautovic on the edge, left foot fouled for a corner by Ceccaroni.15:08

3 ‘ Ceccaroni in difficulty on the pressure of Dominguez, first corner of the match.15:06

1 ‘ START Bologna-Venice, ball to the rossoblu.15:03

The warm-up phases are over, soon the start of the match directed by Chiffi.14:49

Zanetti finds, after the injuries, Vacca in the control room with Ampadu and Busio at his sides and Johnsen in the trident completed by Aramu and Okereke.14:18

Mihajlovic confirms 10 elevenths of the team capable of conquering the field of Sampdoria and opts for an offensive solution by choosing Orsolini in place of De Silvestri on the right wing. Forward, continuity for Soriano-Barrow behind Arnautovic.14:12

4-3-3 for Venice: Romero – Mazzocchi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Haps – Ampadu, Vacca, Busio – Aramu, Okereke, Johnsen. Available: Maenpaa, Modolo, Molinaro, Schnegg, Tessmann, Bjarkason, Peretz, Heymans, Bjarkason, Kiyine, Sigurdsson, Forte, Henry.14:46

Here are the formations. Bologna with 3-4-2-1: Skorupski – Soumaoro, Medel, Theate – Orsolini, Dominguez, Svanberg, Hickey – Soriano, Barrow – Arnautovic. Available: Bardi, Bagnolini, Mbaye, Bonifazi, Dijks, Binks, Cangiano, Vignato, van Hooijdonk, Viola, Sansone, Santander.14:48

The rossoblu, returning from two successes in a row and with a view of the Europe area, challenge the orange-blacks who have missed out on away success for four rounds of the championship.13:38

At Dall’Ara everything is ready for Bologna-Venice, the thirteenth matchday of Serie A.13:36