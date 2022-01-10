Bologna with 8 positives towards Cagliari, Mihajlovic: ‘Like going to a Vasco concert and finding yourself Orietta Berti …’ | A league

Bologna arrives in an extreme emergency tomorrow’s match against Cagliari, valid for the 21st day of the championship. A match that the Lega Serie A has deliberated that will be played despite the 11 defections among the rossoblùs, of which 8 positive for Covid-19. A situation that the technician Sinisa Mihajlovic has not digested: “If someone thinks that I may be angry they are wrong: a few years ago my emotional part would have prevailed, today I just hope that whoever decided to do this did it in good faith, thinking that we trained during the week or that Covid concerns normal people and not footballers. You expect certain players and you see others, it is as if I took the ticket for the Vasco Rossi concert and went to sing Orietta Berti“. But we don’t want excuses, this is a wonderful group that has always shown it, since I arrived, to my illness up to the pandemic. We have some positive guys, we will have eleven players on the pitch and some changes: life cannot be lived in absence. of problems but despite problems “. Mihajlovic then took stock of the absentees: “Dominguez and Viola and Van Hooijdonk are there; Sansone and Soumaoro do not have the green pass, then let’s see. Anger? There must always be but manageable, not one that closes your vein. I always believe that honesty pays more than cunning. The new protocol? It is always thought that one wants to be smarter than the other: 13 players, years and years ago it could have been done …“. It should be noted that in the last few hours Primavera Wisdom Amey, Botond Bartha and Kacper Urbanski, who had been added to the first team, have been added to the list of Covid positives.