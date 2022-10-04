Bolsonaro describes the results of the first round as “the greatest victory”

Lula and Bolsonaro will dispute the presidency on October 30 5:03

(CNN) — The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, published this Monday a thread on his twitter account in which he celebrated the results of the first presidential round in the country, and pointed out that “against everything and everyone” he got a “more expressive vote” than in the 2018 elections.

“It was almost 2 million more votes! We also elected the largest number of representatives in the House and Senate, which was our top priority in the first place,” the president wrote.

Bolsonaro continued his thread without ever criticizing Brazil’s electoral system or discrediting the electronic voting system. Something that he, precisely, he has done frequently during his campaign and that has provoked criticism throughout the country.

With the desire to achieve a second government as president, Bolsonaro described the results as “the greatest victory of the patriots in the history of Brazil.”

“We elected governors in the first round in 8 states and we will elect our allies in another 8 states in this second round. This is the greatest victory of the patriots in the history of Brazil: 60% of the Brazilian territory will be governed by those who defend our values ​​and fight for a freer country,” Bolsonaro said.

How will the election result impact the economy? 1:24

However, the president did criticize the polling institutes in his thread, suggesting that they influenced a large part of the population with “lies.”

“Many people got carried away by the lies spread by the polling institutes, which left the first round completely demoralized. All the forecasts were wrong, and they are already the biggest losers of these elections. We defeated that lie and now we are going to win.” the election,” Bolsonaro added.

“This dispute will not only decide who will take office for the next four years. This dispute will decide our identity, our values ​​and how the world and God Himself will see us. Let us fight for freedom, for honesty, for our children and for Brazil,” he added.

In a show of great confidence, Bolsonaro reminded his followers that “he has never lost an election” and affirmed that this will not be the occasion, since he says he is prepared for a “marathon.”

“We know the size of our responsibility and the challenges we will face. But we know where we want to go and how we will do it. By the grace of God, I have never lost an election and I know it will not be now, when the freedom of all of Brazil depends on us, that we will do it,” said the president.

“Our adversaries only prepared for a 100-meter race. We are prepared for a marathon. Let us fight with confidence and with increasing strength, certain that we will prevail for the country, for the family, for life, for freedom and for the God’s will,” Bolsonaro concluded.