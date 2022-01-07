Bolsonaro discharged from hospital, hospitalization: “A badly chewed shrimp” – The video

Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, was discharged from Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo. The leader was hospitalized on Monday January 3 for suspected intestinal obstruction. “Thank you all. I can do everything through him who strengthens me », he wrote in tweet the president, publishing a photo of him together with the doctors who treated him, who this time ruled out the need for surgery. It would be the umpteenth for the president, after the four already suffered following the stab wound that Bolsonaro was the victim of during the 2018 election campaign. Shortly before leaving the hospital, Bolsonaro held a press conference, accompanied by his doctor. trust Antonio Macedo. The problem would have been a badly chewed shrimp. «Chew each bite 15 times – Macedo recommended – Surgery is usually not the first option in these cases. The treatment with a nasogastric tube and removing some foods was enough, ”reported by Cnn. According to what the doctor explained to reporters, Bolsonaro’s therapy will consist of a special diet and daily walks.

