Bolsonaro improves but remains in hospital: “The operation is not excluded”

Bolsonaro remains in the hospital, waiting to understand whether or not an intervention will be necessary. Yesterday at dawn the Brazilian president was hospitalized for one “Intestinal subocclusion”, one of the effects of the stab in the stomach he received during the election campaign in 2018 and which has already cost him several interventions. Today Bolsonaro showed “improvement” but will have to stay in hospital to find out if he will be operated on, reads a medical report. The head of state, however, tested negative for the coronavirus. “The patient remains in clinical care. There is still no definitive assessment of the need for surgery, ”adds the statement signed by five doctors. Meanwhile at 6 am this morning (10 am Italian) he arrived at St. Paul from the Bahamas the surgeon Antonio Luiz Macedo, Bolsonaro’s trusted doctor, who operated on him after the attack on 6 September 2018 in Juiz de Fora, in the state of Minas Gerais. The last word on whether or not to subject the President of the Republic to a new surgery (he has already undergone four in the same region) will be given by Macedo. “It is not yet possible to say whether the president will have to undergo surgery, the surgeon is me and I will decide” on the next steps, the doctor told the Valor Economico newspaper.

The difficult months of Bolsonaro

The health problems of the verdeoro leader add up to those faced in recent months by his government: they range from accusations of omissions in the management of the coronavirus pandemic (Bolsonaro has always said he is opposed to lockdowns and has shown skepticism about the effectiveness of anti- Covid, so much so that he did not even get vaccinated), to the worsening of the economic situation, in particular due to rising inflation that rekindles the specter of hunger in the giant of 215 million inhabitants. All less than ten months after the presidential elections, where Bolsonaro is looking for a second four-year term, but which the polls photograph at a clear disadvantage over his direct opponent, former worker-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003-2010), on whose name the main parties of the left but also many of the center could converge, according to various observers. Bolsonaro – who joined the Liberal Party (PL, right) a little over a month ago – was spending his Christmas holidays in the southern state of Santa Catarina when he fell ill.

In a photo published on social media, Bolsonaro, with a rather emaciated appearance, however, showed the thumb of his right hand raised as a sign of optimism, while he was lying on the bed and with a nasogastric tube. The president’s holiday routine – between rides on jet skis and crowds on the beach – has aroused criticism from those who accuse him of not having personally monitored the situation in Bahia, which was hit by heavy rains that caused about twenty dead. Finally, confirming Bolsonaro’s decline in popularity, the ‘panelacos’ (protests to the sound of pots) recorded in various cities during his year-end speech.