Bolsonaro in hospital, the doctor assures: “For now no intervention”

No surgery for Jair Bolsonaro. The Brazilian President of the Republic, rushed yesterday to hospital in Sao Paulo for an intestinal obstruction, will not undergo any operation. “The intestinal obstruction has been resolved and surgery has been excluded for the moment,” said surgeon Antonio Luiz Macedo, a medical officer of the head of state, as reported by the newspaper. Folha de Sao Paulo. Macedo then added that the patient “will continue with the clinical treatment.” This is the umpteenth illness that Bolsonaro is the victim of, after the stab in the stomach received during the 2018 election campaign. Since then, the president has undergone four surgeries, all supervised by Macedo who also took care of his convalescence . Already this morning it was announced that Bolsonaro’s conditions were “improving”. “The patient remains in clinical care. There is still no definitive assessment of the need for surgery, ”added a statement signed by fifteen doctors. No Covid danger, then, because the president tested negative.

