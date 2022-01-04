Bolsonaro remains in hospital, operation not excluded – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – BRAZIL, 04 JAN – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro – hospitalized yesterday in Sao Paulo for intestinal obstruction, one of the effects of the stab in the stomach he received during the election campaign – has shown an “improvement” but will have to stay in hospital to find out if he will be operated on, we read in a medical report.



The head of state still tested negative for the coronavirus test, reports the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper today.



“The patient remains in clinical care. There is still no definitive assessment of the need for surgery,” adds the statement signed by five doctors.



Meanwhile, at 6 am this morning (10 am Italian) the surgeon Antonio Luiz Macedo, Bolsonaro’s trusted doctor, arrived in Sao Paulo from the Bahamas, who operated on him after the attack on 6 September 2018 in Juiz de Fora, in the State of Minas Gerais .



The last word on whether or not to subject the President of the Republic to a new surgery (he has already undergone four in the same region) will be given by Macedo.



"It is not yet possible to say whether the president will have to undergo surgery, the surgeon is me and I will decide" on the next steps, the doctor told the Valor Economico newspaper.


