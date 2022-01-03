Bolsonaro rushed to hospital, intestinal obstruction – Latin America

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was rushed to hospital for intestinal obstruction, local media reported.

Bolsonaro, 66, in power since 2019, was taken to the Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo.

The president, hospitalized in the Vila Nova Star hospital, in the south of Sao Paulo, is currently undergoing a series of tests to confirm the provisional diagnosis of intestinal obstruction. The hypothesis of the reappearance of this pathology, which occurred several times in the past after the stabbing episode of which Bolsonaro was the victim, was confirmed at the G1 portal by the personal doctor of the head of state, Antônio Luiz Macedo, who at the time of the ad was on vacation in the Caribbean. “We will have to wait for the results of a CT scan and other tests – he explained – to find out what is in the abdomen. We do not know yet, but the problem could also be caused, for example, by badly chewed food”. Macedo himself made it known that he wanted to return to Brazil within the day to follow his patient closely. Since being injured by a stab on 6 September 2018, Bolsonaro has undergone four different surgeries to heal the consequences of that gesture. In addition, in recent years he has also undergone operations for the elimination of bladder stones and for a vasectomy.