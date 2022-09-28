Bolsonaro: “The judges who took Lula out of jail are the ones who lead the electoral process”

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking re-election on Sunday, questioned this Monday that “the same judges who took opposition candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva out of jail” are now at the forefront of the electoral process.

“The same judges who took Lula out of jail and made him eligible are exactly the same ones who lead the Brazilian electoral process,” Bolsonaro said in an interview with Record television channel last week ahead of the March 2 elections. october.

Bolsonaro thus linked the annulment of Lula’s sentences, decreed by the Supreme Court in 2021, with the decisions against him adopted by the Superior Electoral Court, the entity that organizes the elections and is partly made up of the same magistrates.

The Supreme Court annulled the two sentences against Lula for corruption, for which he served 580 days in jail, due to problems of jurisdiction and irregularities in the process.

According to his opinion, the judges “difficult” the participation of the Ministry of Defense as an observer of the electoral process, something that for Bolsonaro prevents “avoiding the possibility of suspicions at the end of the elections.”

The leader of the extreme right has repeatedly raised his voice against the Brazilian electoral system of electronic voting, which was implemented since 1996 and until now has never had a complaint of proven fraud in the elections.

In the event of a defeat, as predicted by voting intention polls, which put him 17 percentage points behind Lula, Bolsonaro assured that he will respect “without any problem” the result of “clean elections.”

However, the president said that he is the victim of “political persecution” by the electoral justice, for having prevented him from broadcasting on social networks from the presidential residence and using images of the official acts for the bicentennial of independence, which he transformed at a campaign rally.

Bolsonaro’s repeated criticism of the electoral system has prompted a strong reaction from numerous institutions and groups of businessmen, academics and social groups, who have positioned themselves in favor of democracy.

Brazil celebrates this Sunday the most polarized elections in its recent history, between Bolsonaro and former President Lula, who leads a coalition of ten progressive parties.