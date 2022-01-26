Bolsonaro’s farewell to his anti Covid guru: the astrologer denied the existence of the virus, he died after the infection

Olavo de Carvalho was an astrologer. A self-proclaimed philosopher, in recent years he had dedicated himself to conspiracy theories on Covid, so much so that he became the guru of the family of Jair Bolsonaro, president of Brazil. Olavo de Carvallho died of Covid-19 in Virginia, United States, where he had lived for the past 20 years. He had 74 years old and had decided not to get vaccinated. Bolsonaro immediately paid homage to his guru: «Olavo was a giant in the struggle for freedom and a beacon for millions of Brazilians. His example and his teachings will mark us forever. May God welcome him in his infinite goodness and mercy and comfort his family ”. Comments also from the government’s Twitter account: “Inestimable contribution to philosophical thought and universal knowledge, Olavo leaves a monumental legacy.” The comment of one of his children, his protester and the only one to confirm that death has come because of Covid, is different: “May God forgive him for all the evils he has committed.” Among Olavo’s pupils there were also Bolsonaro’s sons, not to mention several ministers of his government. The astrologer is also well known as a writer. As reported Abc International his The least you need to know not to be an idiot of 2018 had sold over 400 thousand copies. In Carvallho’s circle there was also Steve Bannon, one of the most important voices who shaped Donald Trump’s political thought. Olavo, admitted to Richmond hospital since January 16 will be buried in Brazil.

