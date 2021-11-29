Bolton (Rio Mare) buys Winni’s, the brand of organic products for the home – Corriere.it

The Italian Bolton group, which counts tuna among its products Rio Mare, Omino Bianco and Borotalco, gets its hands on branded organic products for the home Winni’s. The group headed by Marina Nissim, who is also its executive president, has announced that it has reached an agreement for the acquisition of Madel, the Italian company that controls the Winni’s brand and recognized for its commitment to making high quality home products with a low environmental impact. The acquisition will be completed after the approval of the relevant antitrust authorities and will allow Bolton Group to strengthen its position in the home care, becoming a leader in the low environmental impact segment in Italy. Furthermore, the group will acquire an important know-how in the research and development of products green and, with the integration of the Madel production site, it will also strengthen its production capacity in this sector, which is strategic for Bolton.

The growth strategy The transaction is part of Bolton’s growth strategy, centered on international development and environmental and social sustainability. Madel is an Italian family business founded in 1977 in the province of Ravenna, where it employs over 130 employees. The company has a strong presence on the Italian market in household products. Bolton will continue to support the Winni’s, Pulirapid, Disinfekto and Smacchiotutto brands, guaranteeing solid growth within the reference market. This new acquisition – declared Giuseppe Morici, CEO of Bolton Group – is part of the strategic plan that the company has drawn up, namely that of growing while respecting the environment, people and the communities in which we operate. Indeed, sustainability is a fundamental value for us that we want to continue to transmit to our consumers through the marketing of high-level products but which at the same time represent a tangible signal in the development of new production and consumption models.



The two family businesses Madel and Bolton Group – said Maurizio Della Cuna and Giacomo Sebastiani, respectively President and Vice President of Madel – are companies that share similar stories and values. We are both Italian family businesses that have concentrated their efforts to bring products of excellent quality to consumers’ homes without ever neglecting ethical and environmental aspects. For some time our company has specialized in the production of sustainable products, investing huge resources in research and development in order to guarantee high standards in terms of sustainability to our consumers. We are thrilled to have reached this agreement with a company so similar to ours and we are confident of the value that Bolton will be able to give to our brands.

Source link