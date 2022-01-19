Bolzano is confirmed as the most expensive city in Italy – Bolzano

BOLZANO. Also in December Bolzano is confirmed as the most expensive city in Italy.

In December 2021, in the Municipality of Bolzano the general index of consumer prices for the entire community – Nic con tobaccos – rose by 0.7% compared to last November, while compared to December 2020 marks + 4.0% (same annual value as in November). The corresponding values ​​of the Niv index without tobaccos this month are respectively: + 0.7% and + 4.1%.

The biggest increase cyclical (ie compared to last month) is recorded in December in the division Recreation, entertainment and culture (+ 2.0%), followed by Hospitality and restaurant services (+ 1.8%), Transportation (+ 0.8%) and come on Food and soft drinks (+ 0.6%).

Slightly down divisions appear compared to last November Housing, water, energy and fuels and Communications (both -0.1%). Compared to November, the alcoholic beverages and tobacco, clothing and footwear and education divisions remain unchanged.

The greatest trend increase (i.e. compared to the same month of the previous year) was recorded in December in Housing, water, energy and fuels (+ 16.4%), followed by the Transportation divisions (+ 8.8%), Food and non-alcoholic beverages ( + 4.3%) and Hospitality and restaurant services (+ 2.4%).

The Communications (-2.5%) and Education (-0.7%) divisions appear to be down compared to December 2020. The only division unchanged compared to December 2020 is that of Various goods and services.

The National Consumers Union raises the alarm on “Catastrophic increases” and draws up the list of the most expensive places, based on Istat inflation data.

In first place there is Bolzano followed by Genoa and Aosta, more “virtuous” Campobasso and Naples. At the top of the list of regions is the Aosta Valley, then Liguria and Trentino