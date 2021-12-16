Bolzano is the most expensive city in Italy – Chronicle

ROME. Bolzano, Genoa and Aosta are the most expensive cities in Italy and the regions with the highest prices are Liguria, Valle d’Aosta and Trentino.

This is the ranking drawn up by the National Consumers Union, in terms of the increase in the cost of living, based on Istat data.

At the top of the ranking of capitals and cities with more than 150 thousand more expensive inhabitants, Bolzano, where, despite inflation is 4%, much lower than the record of Catania (+ 5%), there is a greater additional annual expenditure equivalent, on average, to 1272 euros, but which reaches 1,795 euros for a family of 4 members.

In second place is Genoa, where the increase in prices of 4.6% determines an increase in expenditure equal to 1116 euros for an average family, 1787 euros for one of 4 people. Aosta follows, where + 3.9% generates additional expenditure of 992 and 1638 euros per year. For Catania, which has the highest inflation in Italy, + 5%, it is, respectively, 1058 and 1430 euros.

The most virtuous city is Naples, with an inflation of 3.2% and an additional expense for a typical family of “only” 700 euros on an annual basis.

In first place among the most expensive regions, with inflation at + 4.2%, is Liguria which records an average increase of 942 euros per family on an annual basis, 1554 euros for a family of 4. Valle d’Aosta follows, by a whisker, where the growth in prices of 3.7% implies a surge in the cost of living equal, respectively, to 941 and 1554 euros, third, almost coupled, Trentino, +4 %, with an annual increase of 1084 and 1553 euros.