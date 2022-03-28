Bomb! Albert Pujols returns for a year to the St. Louis Cardinals

Sources confirmed to the press Saint Louis that the signature of Pujols for one year and $2.5 million dollars only depends on the physical exams of the three-time MVP of the cardinals.

The Dominican is one of the best Latino hitters in history and the approval of a Designated hitter universal in the new MLB CBA opened the doors for Pujols could retire wearing the uniform of the team that saw him debut in the Major Leagues and become one of the best of his generation: the cardinals.

After 11 years with the cardinals, Pujols he left St. Louis to play nine seasons with the Anaheim Angels, but it was time to return.

The Dominican is 21 home runs away from reaching 700 and becoming the first Latin American with those numbers. And everything seems to indicate that he will achieve it in St. Louis.

Paul Goldsmith is obviously the undisputed starter at first base in saint Louisbut with universal designated hitter in the CBA of Big leagues, Pujols you can forget about your defense and focus on responding with the bat.

Albert Pujols is returning to the Cardinals on a 1-year deal, per multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/YPwzhKYIH6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 28, 2022

In the 2021 season Pujols with the Dodgers he hit 17 homers, 65 hits, scored 29 runs, drove in 50 and had a .236 batting average.

We know that in baseball numbers matter a lot, a lot, and that perhaps Pujols does not have the figures that a team would expect, but if we talk about nostalgia and history, it is the right signing for cardinals.

Do you remember how you were received in saint Louis in 2019? It was the first time the Dominican stepped into the batter’s box at Busch Stadium since his signing with the Angels and the fans received him with an emotional standing ovation. Imagine what it will be like now: the prodigal son returning to his house.

If there was an ideal time for cardinals sign the Dominican, it was this. The fans and baseball will appreciate it. The race of Pujols he’ll finish where he started, he’ll hit his 700th home run with the same team that saw him hit his first. They didn’t do it for the numbers, they did it for the story.

The last time Albert Pujols was on the Cardinals, he went 5-6 with 3 home runs, 6 RBIs, and won the World Series. He is now coming back home. pic.twitter.com/aMI4O4A5Fy — Baseball (@mlbelites_) March 28, 2022

Follow us on Google News

Telegram

Or Instagram

Or come and talk about beige in our WhatsApp group

All the news, rumors and the best plays of the Major Leagues

might interest you