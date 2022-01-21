bomb alert on the Boeing 737 trap for Protasevich- Corriere.it

from Leonard Berberi

Il Corriere obtained the exclusive report from the ICAO, the UN aviation agency. Among fake e-mails, missing videos and silences, the dissident Protasevich was arrested

One of the biggest mysteries how the Belarusian airspace controller did, that 23 May 2021, to know that five other European airports had received an e-mail with thebomb alert on Ryanair’s Boeing 737. He couldn’t technically know because, simply, that message recipients first read it hours or days later. And because that same communication reached the mailbox of the Minsk airport, but half an hour after sounding the alarm, when the aircraft carrying 126 passengers was already in the phase of descent in Belarus. this is one of the most incredible details that emerges from reading the 62 pages of the investigation report by the ICAO investigative team, the UN civil aviation agency, on Ryanair flight FR4978 Athens-Vilnius diverted to Minsk and then take off without the local political opponent anymore Roman Protasevich, girlfriend Sofia Sapega and three other unidentified travelers.

The document The Corriere della Sera he obtained an exclusive copy of that document which will be discussed on January 31 by the members of the ICAO who will then have to decide whether to adopt sanctions against Belarus. The ICAO Fact-finding investigation team – made up of the top experts of the UN agency in the field of civil aviation – does not explicitly launch accusations. But the intersection of the collected documents, the account of all the omissions of the Minsk authorities, the mysterious disappearance of the eyewitnesses and of the text, audio and video information crucial to having the most detailed account, as well as the contradictory reconstruction of the chain of events indicate that it was the Belarusians who sent the communication in order to arrest the political opponent

disliked by President Aleksander Lukashenko.

The email with threats When taking off from Athens airport on the morning of May 23, 2021 (a Sunday), the Boeing 737 of Ryanair flight FR4978 has 126 passengers on board, writes the report. Among them are Protasevich and his girlfriend. At 9.26.42 (Coordinated Universal Time, 11.26 in Italy) when the aircraft is approaching Belarusian airspace it is notified by the area control center in Lviv, Ukraine, that it will have to change frequency. A minute before – says Minsk – a certain ahmed_yurlanov1988@protonmail.com writes to the general mailbox info@airport.by an e-mail with the subject Allahu akbar: it bears the signature of the Palestinian organization Hamas (who denied any involvement, ed) and announces the presence of a bomb on board which will be detonated over Vilnius. For this reason at 9.30.49 the Belarusian flight controllers contact the cabin of the Boeing 737: Ryanair, for your information, we have news from special services that you have a bomb on board and it can be detonated over Vilnius.. Where does this threat come from? Where did you find this information ?, asks the low cost pilot at 9.32.59. From airport security, they told us they got an email, the reply almost a minute later. The airport of Vilnius or the staff in Greece ?, asks the pilot again. information shared with different airports, replies the controller.

The address of the box Here, according to the documents collected by the investigative commission, the first oddity arises. The e-mail with the threats was sent to Vilnius airport at 9.25am, Athens at 9.26am, Sofia at 9.27am and Bucharest at 9.28am: two of these – Athens and Kiev – never arrived. By checking Protonmail’s Swiss servers, the experts find no trace of the email sent at 9.25am to the Belarusians – the one that gives rise to the series of events – and they manage to provide the original, but only a hard copy because after a while , they explain, the system cleans up e-mail boxes. There is a trace of the e-mail in Minsk, but it was sent at 9.56, almost half an hour after informing the Ryanair flight of the presence of a bomb on board. Not only. The address ahmed_yurlanov1988@protonmail.com according to Protonmail was created on May 14, 2021, nine days earlier, from the IP address 193.189.100.195: the document does not examine the issue in depth, but the checks carried out by Courier service place the user in the parts of Stockholm, Sweden. In all likelihood, a system has been used – there are also free ones – that modifies the IP by placing the author in a place other than the real one. The last access to the box dates back to the morning of May 25th. Then silence.

The suspects As the Boeing 737 continues into Belarusian airspace, after the alarm the commander and first officer begin to have some suspicions. Shortly before, at 9.31.42, the area control center invites the Ryanair flight to emergency land in Minsk for security reasons. Immediately thereafter, the pilots ask to contact their operations center, but without success. At 9.41 am the local controllers communicate the airport code for landing, MSQ, ie Minsk. At 9.41.58 from the plane they try to find out who advised you to get off in Minsk, if it was Ryanair or the departure (Athens) or arrival (Vilnius) airport authorities. The controller replies: our recommendation. Then, and it is 9.44.52 am the pilots ask for the classification of the threat if that is green, yellow, orange or red. And from Minsk they answer: Rossa. Not having the possibility to gather reliable information from other sources at 9.47.12 the Ryanair flight launches the mayday, enters the emergency transponder code 7700 and communicates its intention to divert to Minsk. At 9.48, the Ryanair operations center – unaware of everything – notices on its monitors that all the more than 400 aircraft in the fleet are following that one of their Boeings is deviating from the predetermined route. He learns from a partner company in Vilnius that the plane is diverting due to a bomb threat.

Ryanair’s attempts The ICAO document notes that between 10.01 and 12.17 Ryanair tried at least 12 times to obtain detailed information on the alleged threat from Minsk, but without obtaining much information, not even a copy of the e-mail. During the descent – ten minutes before touching the ground – the captain announces the hijacking to Minsk to the cabin. Flight attendants prepare for landing when one of the passengers stands up and yells at an assistant who cannot land in Minsk, reconstructs the investigative team: I am wanted here, they will kill me, says the traveler. Roman Protasevich. At 10.15 the Boeing lands on runway 31 right in Minsk and at 10.17.51 ​​the pilots ask the control tower if the company has been informed of the incident. Yes, yes, the answer. There is actually no evidence that Ryanair was informed about the events or phases of the emergency at that time, UN investigators put pen to paper.. At 10.24 the plane stops, at 10.30 the doors open and eight minutes later the passengers begin to disembark in groups of five. The operation took half an hour, a bit too long for an aircraft carrying an explosive. Luggage is all deposited on the asphalt. At 10.43 am the specialists from the Ministry of Internal Affairs arrive for inspection and all are transported to the terminal. At 5.48 pm the plane leaves for Vilnius with 121 (113 adults, 8 minors) of the 126 passengers taken off from Athens. Protasevich and his fiancée remain, against their will, in Minsk. There is no trace of the bomb.

The omissions When the ICAO investigation team asks for a copy of the two e-mails with the threats local authorities only provide copies of the text and not the files. The reason? The mailbox stores the messages for only seven days, then deletes them, the version. When international investigators try to reconstruct the chain of communications from the beginning to the end of the story, the reply is that everything happened through telephone calls but the recordings, numbers, times and durations of the conversations are not provided, argues the working group: the Belarusians explain that it cannot be done because article 28 of the Constitution prohibits it. The law establishes that everyone has the right to protection against unlawful interference in his private life, including violations of the confidentiality of his correspondence and telephone and other communications, and of his honor and dignity. The team also reports that there was no transparency between the Belarusian personnel and the flight pilots, the information provided was scarce and not always clear, in some cases contradictory and the international protocol provided for in these circumstances was rarely respected..

Missing videos Not only. The Icao Fact-finding investigation team during his inspection at Minsk airport he identified several CCTV cameras whose footage could have helped confirm the chain of events after passengers disembarked. But the local authorities did not provide even a second of video of at least five cameras of interest because it was reported that the tapes were gone as some time had passed since the event even though it was important material for the investigation. Yet – investigators confirm – some excerpts of those footage requested by the team were used for a documentary shown by the authorities to the team.

The missing employee It’s still: We were unable to meet and interview the Minsk controller who followed the Ryanair flight from entering national airspace it still reads. the one who communicated the bomb alert to the pilots. The authorities of Belarus have informed that the individual has not shown up after the summer holidays, there is no information on where he may be and there is no way to contact him.. likely that this is the same person that the recently wrote about New York Times who allegedly fled to Poland – disguising himself as a migrant and crossing the border – where he has been collaborating for weeks with the local authorities on the hijacking (Ryanair’s plane registered in Poland which thus becomes a country directly involved). Once the plane landed safely in Vilnius Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s chief executive, spoke of Minsk’s kidnapping of the state. Not only. It appears that the intention of the authorities was to get Protasevich and the person traveling with him out, he explained. Because of this we believe that KGB agents have landed at Minsk airport (what is the name of the Belarusian secret service, ed). Certainly someone was following the dissident’s movements and knew about the flight nine days ago. Perhaps some of the other three left in Minsk: a Belarusian, a Russian and a Greek. At 9.30.25 on 23 May 2021 Protasevich and his girlfriend were now without escape: at this very moment the Boeing 737 entered the Belarusian airspace.