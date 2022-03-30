‘Bomb’ Dembele! Barça will meet with its agent in good…

The future of Ousmane Dembélé in the FC Barcelona is totally uncertain. Everything indicates that the ‘mosquito’ will pack his bags to a new destination, with Paris being the player’s favourite. Negotiations between the club and the player broke down in December, and the Camp Nou boxes did not expect any progress in the situation. However, the ‘soap opera’ seems to have taken a 180 degree turn.

According to information from the newspaper ‘SPORT’, from the azulgranas offices they would have contacted the player’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, to sit down again to ‘chat’ and approach positions. The team led by Xavi has been more than satisfied with the international’s recent performances with France, and is aware of the contribution he can offer both now and in the future to the entity. For this reason, they have decided to take a step forward in the negotiation.

Previously, the soccer player’s representatives had assured ‘SPORT’ that “If Barça calls us, we go”. These words would have gone down very well within the Blaugrana, who will have taken note of what was said and therefore are willing to ‘talk’ with the footballer’s environment. For his part, ‘Dembouz’ would not be unfavorable about continuing under Xavi’s orders and would be willing to leave behind everything that happened between him and the culé team to sign his continuity in Barcelona.

Precisely, the Catalan coach is the footballer’s main supporter. Hernández is delighted with what Dembélé has shown both in training and in games, and hopes that the footballer reaches an agreement with the entity to extend his contract. In the dressing room there is also support for the continuity of the Frenchman, and many of the culés players have shown their desire to continue counting on Ousmane in the squad.

Will this affect Raphinha’s signing?

In principle, the intention of the Catalan entity when signing the Leeds player is that of covering the gap that the ‘mosquito’ would leave in Xavi’s team. However, this situation could change if the French winger finally decides to extend his stay at Can Barça. Even so, Raphinha would have room in the team if players like Adama Traoré or Memphis Depay head elsewhere. Barça has decisions to make.