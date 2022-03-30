Bomb destroys Ukrainian museum of retro consoles and computers

Atari was a company that was born in 1972 and is recognized for games like space invaders. Photo: Pixabay

A bomb has destroyed a Ukrainian museum dedicated to retro consoles and computers, Club 8-bit, in the midst of Russian occupation, leaving the owner of the collection without the more than 500 pieces that he has been collecting over almost 20 years.

The museum, a private collection, was located in Mariupol (Ukraine). The destruction has been spotted by fellow collector Mark Howlett on Twitter, and later confirmed by the official profile of the Ukrainian Software and Computer Museum.

This collection included more than 500 objects that belonged to periods as early as the 1950s and as modern as the early 2000s. Of the total number of pieces, more than a hundred were consoles and computers.

The owner of the collection, Dmitry Cherepanov, is safe and sound, as he himself assured on his Facebook page, it8bit.club, from which he lamented that he no longer has “neither house nor museum” left standing.

Cherepanov has expressed his desire to maintain the official page of the museum, in addition to the ‘online’ radio from which he broadcast retro songs associated with the world of video games. For this, he has opened a PayPal account in which he receives donations from his followers.