BOMB Dogecoin: Comes to the cinema

Dogecoin $ DOGE for the cinema? This is the idea of AMC Entertaintment, the American salt chain that has already amazed the world of cryptocurrency enthusiasts by announcing that it will accept shortly Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for online ticket payment.

The indiscretion has been circulating since a Tweet of the CEO of the company and for the moment it would still be in the confirmation phase, even if the suggestion is already strong – and there are several elements, analyzed by our team, which make our analysts lean towards the yes.

Great news for Doge – we explain why

Good news for $ DOGE, which even in a sell-off phase like yesterday held the support of $ 0.20, a sign of a strength that few are willing to recognize. We can find Dogecoin on the crypto-platform eToro (here to get a free and always unlimited virtual account), an intermediary who was among the first, among the professional ones, to believe in meme cryptocurrency and to offer it on the list.

A broker who also offers us the CopyTrader to invest by copying the best or by spying on how they move on the market – and which for cryptocurrency lovers also offers CopyPortfolios that replicate the trend of the best. To switch to a real account we will need only $ 50 of investment.

Stock memes that include crypto memes? The perfect storm for Dogecoin

Dogecoin he is not new to this type of operation. As we have already told on Cryptocurrency.it – is already means of payment accepted by the Dallas Mavericks it’s the same interest of Elon Musk is aimed precisely at making this cryptocurrency meme a payment instrument accepted all over the world.

Now it comes AMC, a US cinema chain that has become one meme stock thanks to the action – coordinated to the good – of the subreddit WallStreetBets, the same one who helped save GameStop.

AMC could accept it for the payment of the tickets online and also to pay the freight of rooms that we rent for our events. Something that will be of little interest to Europeans directly – given that the group operates in the States – but still very important for all those who bet on Dogecoin for investments.

All this while the same group had already announced the plan to accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a means of payment, thus opening up to the world of cryptocurrencies and strengthening its position within the so-called pop culture. It all started with a tweet of the CEO of the company, Adam Aron, who took a liking to social networks and launched a survey among his followers.

I sincerely want to hear your opinion, via this Twitter Poll. By year-end 2021, AMC will take Bitcoin, Etherum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for online payments. I hear from many on my Twitter feed we should accept Dogecoin too. Do you think AMC should explore accepting Dogecoin? – Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 21, 2021

I want to sincerely hear your opinion through this Twitter poll. By the end of 2021, AMC will accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for online payment. I’ve heard from many on Twitter that we should also accept Dogecoin. Do you think AMC should explore this option?

With the community that gravitates around Dogecoin which is one of the most compact in the world of cryptocurrencies, it is assumed that the survey will have a positive outcome. At the time of this writing, the 70% + of voters signaled “yes, definitely do it”, with another 8% who still votes yes, stating however that he will not use it.

What can such a move mean for Dogecoin?

Difficult to say on a practical level, in the sense that the volumes that AMC can move are, after all, not very important. However, this would be a very important signal of the relevance of $ DOGE both in the world of cryptocurrencies, and instead as regards the world of popular culture.

A popularity that means acceptance – and that also means the possibility for investors to reap the rewards in the future. All this while, in a certainly not brilliant situation for the cryptocurrency market, $ DOGE holds on to its fundamental support, piling up for a prompt ascent.

For the moment, however, it remains wishful thinking

For the moment, however, we are ahead of wishful thinking, in the sense that AMC is trying to tease the fans, without having made a decision yet. Or he may have already taken it – using this time Twitter as a means to create some hype.

What is certain is that the cryptocurrency is among the best of the day – this does not directly correlate with what happened with AMC – and that it could experience a final phase of the 2021 in a very interesting way.