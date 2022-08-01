Bomb dropped by drone hits Russian fleet headquarters

A woman looks at the damage caused by a Russian attack, on July 30, 2022, in kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/David Goldman) AP

A bomb dropped by a drone exploded at the Russian Fleet headquarters in the Black Sea on Sunday, injuring six people, authorities said.

The explosion in the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula — which Moscow annexed in 2014 — prompted authorities to cancel Russian Navy Day celebrations.

The drone appeared to be home-made, the Black Sea Fleet press service said. He described the bomb as “low-powered” but Sevastopol Mayor Mikhail Razvozhaev said six people were injured.

It was not immediately clear where the drone came from. Sevastopol is about 170 kilometers (100 miles) south of Ukraine’s primary territory, and Russian forces control part of the area adjacent to the Black Sea.

In other parts of Ukraine, violence continued. Russian artillery shelled the town of Mykolaiv, killing two people and damaging a hotel and a school, Mayor Vitaliy Kim said. Oleksiy Vadatursky, one of the richest men, and his wife died in the attack. Vadatursky was engaged in the production and export of grain.

In Sumy, a region in northern Ukraine near the Russian border, one person was killed by Russian artillery, the local administration said.

Three people were killed in attacks in the Donetsk region that is partially controlled by pro-Russian separatist forces, local governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.