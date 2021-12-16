+ BOMB + IMF surrenders | “Impossible to ban cryptocurrencies”

All our readers should remember how much IMF has been hostile to BTC’s takeover in El Salvador. A very harsh position that would make us think of an unrelenting hostility, which, however, is greatly reduced by what was communicated a little while ago by the leader of the international institution.

Gopinath excursion it has in fact expressed itself with very conciliatory tones – aiming for one industry regulation rather than a ban in major economics, in terms that are similar to those that are also required by the player industry.

Is the Monetary Fund giving up?

A turning point within IMF? Difficult to say – and to understand the positioning of the agency it will be necessary to closely analyze what the realities were statements by the chief economist of the important and powerful agency.

IMF: no to cryptocurrency ban, yes to regulation

Second round between emerging economies, Bitcoin And IMF, or what we call in Italian International Monetary Fund. Through Gopinath excursion, the agency has expressed itself this time with relatively tones conciliatory.

Regulating cryptocurrencies and crypto-assets is essential, particularly for emerging and developing economies, as banning them might not work, as exchanges are offshore, which makes it easier for individuals to use them even with a ban in place. .

A position that is very interesting on several points, which we will analyze one by one to evaluate what the actual position of the International Monetary Fund.

For emerging economies

It is frankly not clear why attention should be focused on emerging economies – which are simultaneously those that would have the greatest advantages in operating with cryptocurrencies. In fact, it is in these countries that the national currency is most devalued and where the central banks have the most cheerful management. Everything suggests that it is also a reference to El Salvador – country that entered into open conflict against the International Monetary Fund precisely because of the latter’s reproaches on the introduction of Bitcoin as a legal tender currency.

It is useless to ban them because it is impossible

This is the summary of the second part of the message – L’IMF it is not that he would not want, it is that the hypothesis is not walkable and therefore must be discarded. Better regulation than the proverbial carrot and stick. On the one hand they would attract legal operators And unofficial, which would have the advantage of putting themselves under the protective wing of the State. On the other hand, the use that would be made of it could be better controlled.

IMF throws in the towel: for us it’s bullish

IMF he is used to speaking bluntly – and to being able to exert very important pressure on states as well sovereigns. See it like that wait it is a sign of the fact that really exchange they are partly out of its control – and therefore it will have to settle for a middle ground, within regulation.

If we were to take the ratings of IMF, we would be faced with the first achievement of a very important goal for cryptocurrencies: a force capable of resisting the most important economic institution on the planet. Institution that has also been accused several times of serving the interests of the US dollar. An important success – which signals the entry into a later phase of the cold War.

