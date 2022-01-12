Bomb offer for Galaxy Z Flip 3 for only € 449 from MediaWorld: € 300 discount!

Crazy offers for folding Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is discounted on the online store of MediaWorld at truly exceptional prices. All models are available with one extra discount of 300 € compared to the already lowered cost, with prices that start by themselves € 449 for the version from 128 GB and from € 499 for that from 256 GB.

The promotion will only be valid until January 16, 2022. The extra discount of 300 € yes apply automatically when you insert the product into the shopping cart. To check it, just add the product to the cart and then go to the order finalization section.

To buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 today in Discount on the store of MediaWorld just go to this page or click on the dedicated button in the box at the bottom. Below we will also leave you the buttons to subscribe to ours Telegram channel of offers and the one to go to the page of Amazon’s best discounts.

We thank Fabio for reporting

On some of the links included on this page, AndroidWorld has an affiliation and obtains a percentage of revenues, this affiliation does not change the price of the purchased product. All the products described may undergo changes in price and availability over time, so we always advise you to check these parameters before purchasing.

Source link