Bomb offer for Galaxy Z Flip 3 for only € 449 from MediaWorld: € 300 discount!

Crazy offers for folding Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is discounted on the online store of MediaWorld at truly exceptional prices. All models are available with one extra discount of 300 € compared to the already lowered cost, with prices that start by themselves € 449 for the version from 128 GB and from € 499 for that from 256 GB.

The promotion will only be valid until January 16, 2022. The extra discount of 300 € yes apply automatically when you insert the product into the shopping cart. To check it, just add the product to the cart and then go to the order finalization section.

To buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 today in Discount on the store of MediaWorld just go to this page or click on the dedicated button in the box at the bottom.

We thank Fabio for reporting

