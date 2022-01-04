World

bomb on the re-nomination of the former president – Libero Quotidiano

A time bomb on Donald Trump. Almost exactly one year after the shocking assault of the “Trumpians” on Capitol Hill, the American Parliament in Washington, new heavy revelations emerge that would aggravate the suspicions about the then outgoing president. The daughter, Ivanka Trump, allegedly implored her father to stop the rioters, who took to the streets to contest the election of the newly elected Joe Biden. After the accusation of democratic fraud, ridden by Biden himself after the elections of December 2020, hundreds of protesters had occupied the Palace of Power, throwing the country on the brink of civil war. A state of siege that lasted a few hours with Trump, still in office, who according to the Democrats did little or nothing to avert the danger.

A few weeks ago by the parliamentary commission investigating the facts of the January 6, 2021 a puzzling truth had emerged: the day before the assault, a former Texan army colonel reportedly handed over to the former White House chief of staff Mark Meadow a dossier to announce the “military” operation on Capitol Hill, which Trump should have used to “overturn the presidential elections”, freeze the relay with Biden and maintain power. A potential “military coup“in full swing, even though Meadow swears that plan never got into the hands of the president. For sure, though, there were those in the White House who knew what was about to happen.

Now, the same parliamentary commission has brought to light the attitude of Ivanka, daughter of the president and his very influential adviser. He asked him “at least twice ‘please stop the violence’,” he announced Abc News the Republican deputy Liz Cheney, deputy chairman of the commission. Colleague dem Bennie Thompson spoke instead of “a significant testimony that leads us to believe that the White House was told to do something”.

