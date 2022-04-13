Sports

Bomb! Paolo Guerrero would be summoned to play the playoff with the Peruvian National Team

The Peruvian National Team managed to finish fifth in the South American Qualifiers and, with it, qualified for the playoffs for the World Cup Qatar 2022a duel that will have to be played against Australia or the United Arab Emirates on June 13.

