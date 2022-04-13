Bomb! Paolo Guerrero would be summoned to play the playoff with the Peruvian National Team

The Peruvian National Team managed to finish fifth in the South American Qualifiers and, with it, qualified for the playoffs for the World Cup Qatar 2022a duel that will have to be played against Australia or the United Arab Emirates on June 13.

But one of the novelties that this commitment would have would be the return of Paolo Guerrerosince by that time, it is estimated that the national striker is fully recovered from the injury he has in his knee.

And it is that this information was given by the journalist Silvio Valenciawho assured that, despite the fact that the ‘Predator’ does not have a club, the coach Ricardo Gareca He has a lot of confidence in the national striker and would take him into account for this transcendental match.

“He is going to take Paolo. Ricardo Gareca has said that he is going to wait for him as long as he can, but from Farfán, I think he doesn’t give a ball. I assure you that Paolo is going”he indicated in the programs ‘Nacional TV’ and ‘Minuto Caliente’.

Guerrero would go to the Qatar 2022 World Cup if Peru qualifies

However, that would not be all, since the mentioned communicator affirmed that, if in case the Peruvian National Team get to classify World Cup Qatar 2022, Ricardo Gareca I would take it in all ways to Paolo Guerrero and I would leave out Horace Calcaterra.