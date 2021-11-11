“Bomb Port Stanley”: Operation Black Buck One

In early 1982 at the Royal Air Force (RAF) base in Waddington, the last remaining to use bombers Avro Vulcan, three flocks – the 44th, 50th and 101st – were in an advanced stage of demobilization. The UK had long ago decided to entrust its strategic nuclear deterrence exclusively to ballistic missile submarines, and the last survivor of the V Force, the Force V named after the three aircraft that made it up (Victor, Valiant and Vulcan), was about to be retired, while the Handley Page Victor had long been assigned the role of tanker aircraft.

Attack on the Falklands

History takes an unexpected and sudden different course when theArgentina, then ruled by a military junta (the Junta) which had taken power in 1976, on April 2, 1982 invades the Falkland Islands and those of South Georgia, located in the South Atlantic.

The British government decides, in parallel to the diplomatic negotiations, to organize a military mission to recapture the archipelagos occupied by the Argentine armed forces: the Corporate Operation. Already on April 3, the House of Commons gives the green light to the military resolution and so in the British bases put on alert, all preparations are made to organize an air-naval task force to be sent to that remote corner of the world. One of these is Waddington, and the commander of the 44th Wing, Simon Baldwin, is ordered to reactivate five Vulcan bombers for a series of unspecified bombing missions. Code name: Black Buck.

The old bombers – the first flight of a Vulcan is dated August 30, 1952 – are hastily restored to be refueled in flight (something they haven’t done for a decade) and fitted with wing pylons for electronic countermeasure systems (the Alq gondolas). -101) or antiradar missiles (the Shrike). In addition, each bomber is equipped with a Carousel inertial navigation system to complement the old systems present on the aircraft, dating back to the late 1940s.

On April 29, when it is now clear that diplomatic negotiations have failed, the British Prime Minister Margareth Thatcher orders the bombers to take off from Waddington for the nearest British outpost in the Atlantic from where they can strike the Falkland Islands: Wideawake Air BaseAscension Island. Black Buck One’s objective: to bomb the runway at Port Stanley airport, the capital of the small archipelago 1500 kilometers from the coast of Argentina.

Two Vulcans take off that morning, together with a large group of Victor, for the remote island in the middle of the Atlantic, with civilian radio calls to throw off the listening Soviets and Argentines, and as soon as they arrive they are immediately prepared for action. , which would take place the evening of the following day. The plan, on paper, is simple: a Vulcan, with 21 bombs the thousand-pound (450-kilogram) aircraft would take off for Port Stanley accompanied by 11 Victor tankers, along with another Vulcan and two other backup Victorians. The tankers, with a series of supplies in flight between them and with the bomber, would have allowed him to swoop down, at night, on the target and the Vulcan after having unhooked its war load would have turned to return to the base on Ascension Island. . At that time, in 1982, it would have been the longest bombing mission in history.

Black Buck One

The planes take off together, one minute apart from each other, at 22:50 Ascension time, and head south. problems: the Vulcan that was supposed to carry out the attack fails to pressurize the cabin properly, and has to leave, while a Victor jams the refueling hose in flight (a hose with a “basket” at the bottom) and is forced to re-enter. Black Buck One, however, the first of the Falklands bombing missions, continues to operate. To Captain’s Vulcan (flight lieutenant for the Raf) Martin Withers it is then up to start the conflict. “It looks like we have some work to do guys” he tells his mute crew over the intercom when he hears trouble with the primary bomber.

About 840 miles (1550 kilometers) south of Wideawake the first refueling takes place, and it is here that the flight altitude (30 thousand feet – 9100 meters) is found to be optimal for the Victor, but not for the Vulcan, which to save fuel is expected to fly at 40,000 feet (12,200 meters). Two and a half hours after takeoff, at 1150 miles (2129 kilometers), the second, then the third, an hour and a half later, about 1900 miles from Ascension (3520 kilometers).

In the meantime, the first ones arrive in Wideawake Victor, and fate, once again, has a nasty surprise in store for Black Buck One: the planes show up all together and all out of fuel, so it is impossible that they can carry out waiting circuits to wait for those who had landed cleared the runway. It is decided to drop them off together and leave them parked at the end of the asphalt strip, one behind the other. Something very dangerous. Commander Martin Todd, aboard the fourth and last Victor, had this to say once ashore: “There were the other three at the end of the track, waiting for us to stop. If our brakes hadn’t worked … Christ … I don’t want to think about it … “ . But everything goes smoothly. Todd’s Victor lands by deploying the braking parachute, reverses and exits the runway followed by everyone else.

At this point in the story, the force heading towards the Falklands consisted of two Victorians and the bomb-laden Vulcan. After flying 2,700 miles (5,000 kilometers) in five and a half hours, an additional refueling needs to be carried out in flight. This time the unexpected is called bad weather.

In the middle of the South Atlantic, the small formation stumbles upon one storm tropical, whose roof touches the flight altitude of the aircraft. On board the Victor the last “homologous” fuel transfer begins before leaving the rest to the Vulcan, but the turbulence is terrible: the hose continues to oscillate with jolts of 9 meters, and after long interminable minutes, the captain’s aircraft Steve Biglands manages to insert the probe into the basket and “drink”.

But fate seems to be raging on Black Buck One. The probe breaks, and therefore it is decided that Major Bob Tuxford’s plane would continue to Ascension and refuel the Vulcan. After checking that there were no pieces of probe in the basket of the Tuxford plane, all the possible fuel is transferred to the remaining Victor but it is realized that it is less than expected: the storm had prolonged the time for contact, bringing the aircraft too far south and the Victorians did not have much fuel left to return to Wideawake, considering also that the Biglands aircraft, with the broken probe, could no longer be refueled in flight.

Now the two remaining aircraft are three thousand miles south of Ascension (5550 kilometers) and the target is “one last leap”. When they are in 350 miles (648 kilometers) Northeast of Porty Stanley begins the last refueling. The precious fuel flows into the Vulcan’s tanks, but the operation ends sooner than expected, catching Captain Withers by surprise, who breaks the radio silence to say “More fuel” to the colleague on the Victor. On the tanker, however, they did the math well, not without animated discussions between the crew, and they gave everything they could to avoid ending up in the sea returning to Ascension.

The bombing

The Vulcan, at this point, begins a glide which leads him in a short time to 600 meters of share. The bombing system officer (an old H2S from the 1950s) turns on the equipment to check the course – everything is perfect. Shortly after 4 am, Falklands time, the bomber born to target the Soviet Union with nuclear weapons is 75 kilometers from its target.

At this point Withers gives full throttle, and the four Rolls Roye Olympus push the plane up to about three thousand meters in altitude and at a speed of 650 kilometers per hour, calculated so that the 21 bombs it carries can have enough kinetic energy and inertia to penetrate the runway at a distance of about 15 meters from each other, thus creating the maximum possible damage.

The attack is conducted keeping an angle of 30 degrees with respect to the axis of the flight strip: the Vulcan, as anticipated, has a technology of the 50s and therefore this is the safest method to be able to score “at least one shot “On the target. During the climb an Argentine radar, one Skyguard US-made, it lights up the bomber, but the electronic warfare officer in the rear cabin of the bomber immediately activates countermeasures and the signal is lost.

The bomber is now in level flight, the on-board computer has all the data to calculate the moment of release and the spacing between the bombs according to the parameters set. The bomb bay doors are open. The 21 bombs weighing more than 450 kilograms are dropped within five seconds and it takes about 20 to reach the ground.

Meanwhile, the Vulcan makes a full throttle pull-up, veering left to avoid the possible opponent’s reaction, which is not there. The Argentines were totally taken by surprise. Only when the plane is 14 miles from Port Stanley the air defenses are activated, but it is too late: a single bomb explodes in the middle of the runway at about a third of its length, rendering it useless. Mission accomplished.

Airport infrastructure, and a Pucarà (a tactical attack aircraft) Argentine suffer severe damage. Commander Withers radioed the code word for success: “Superfuse!” . It is 4:30 in the morning, and the Falklands War has formally begun.

On board the bomber there is no jubilation, but only the awareness of having started a conflict and the satisfaction of having completed a mission that, for those times, was incredible: an old bomber, with obsolete technology, had completed the longest non-stop bombing mission in history, which would remain so until the recent conflict in Afghanistan, when US strategic bombers took off from Diego Garcia in the middle of the Indian Ocean to hammer the Taliban positions.

Epilogue

Black Buck One had a double success: on the one hand it allowed the landing of the British amphibious force with a certain safety given by the disabling of the Port Stanley track, on the other hand it forced the Argentines on the defensive, forcing them to keep the only hunting group (Grupo 8) in the Comodoro Rivadavia base, in northern Argentina, to defend Buenos Aires and the whole country from a possible British bombing, thus abandoning the Rio Gallegos airport, from where the Mirage III could have provided air support in contrast to the English landing. From that moment the Sea Harriers of the Royal Navy secured dominion over the skies of the Falklands.

Above all, the mission, together with the subsequent ones, had a strong impact on the morale of the Argentines, and heavily undermined the consensus of the Junta: in addition to that of the night between April 30 and May 1, there were some six more (two aborted), two of which for bombing and four for antiradar attack with Shrike missiles.

During one of these missions to hit the Argentine radar systems a Vulcan, due to a serious failure, was forced to land in Rio de Janeiro, and the plane and its crew were interned for 9 days, but that’s another story.

The last Black Buck mission was carried out on June 12, 1982, on land targets near Port Stanley. Thus ended the career of the Vulcan, a bomber born for a terrible mission, nuclear war, which had a conventional “swan song”: the last examples – in the role of tankers – were withdrawn from service in March 1984.