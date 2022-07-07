Bomb rumor about Messi while Cristiano Ronaldo flirts with Barcelona

The 2021/22 season was not easy for Leo Messi Y Cristiano Ronaldo, who dominated the world soccer scene for more than 15 years. After a disappointing campaign in the Premier League, the Portuguese asked to leave Manchester United because he wants to play in the next edition of the Champions League, a tournament to which the Red Devils did not qualify despite CR7’s great scoring quota. In the last hours, the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid was linked with a bomb pass to Barcelona and, as if that were not enough, another surprising rumor appeared about the Flea and his lifelong club.

As reported on Monday by the newspaper As, the Barcelona would be interested in seducing the Portuguese to wear the colors of the Catalan club, with which he rivaled for so many years as a Real Madrid figure. For its part, the famous program Jugones Chiringuito reported that Rosario would have called Xavi Hernández, DT of the Catalans, to undertake his return to the Camp Nou: “Messi He has a good relationship with Xavi, they won everything together. Messi is uncomfortable in Paris and in the first months he has been in a hotel and the family does not acclimatize. He called Leo Messi to Xavi and asked him about any possibility of returning”, expressed Eduardo Inda.

Later, Inda, in charge of revealing “exclusive news” in the program hosted by Jusep Pedrerol, added that the return of Messi to the Barcelona He would depend exclusively on Joan Laporta, the president with whom he did not reach an agreement to renew his contract in August 2021: “Xavi told him that he was delighted, but that he had to talk to Laporta and it would be Laporta who would call him. As of today, that call from Laporta has not taken place. Now in Paris the leader is Mbappé.”

The rumors about a possible departure of Messi at Paris Saint-Germain were many and varied throughout the last season. These versions that linked the Flea with an end to his stay in French football increased after the Parc des Princes booed the captain of the Argentine National Team. However, everything seemed to indicate that he would stay to fulfill his contract until 2023.

Beyond the commotion that these versions generated on the same day, the truth is that Barcelona is in a delicate economic situation that would not allow it to sustain the contracts of the two greatest figures on Planet Soccer. As for possible reinforcements, the Blaugrana club is working to close the passes of Robert Lewandowski and Bernardo Silva, who would be the new faces for Xavi along with Franck Kessié (Milan) and Andreas Christensen (Chelsea).

Logically, the fans and followers of Barcelona were excited and have high expectations after starting the week with two rumors that place Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi as possible Blaugrana players. From eternal rivals to companions?