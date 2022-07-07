Sports

Bomb rumor about Messi while Cristiano Ronaldo flirts with Barcelona

The 2021/22 season was not easy for Leo Messi Y Cristiano Ronaldo, who dominated the world soccer scene for more than 15 years. After a disappointing campaign in the Premier League, the Portuguese asked to leave Manchester United because he wants to play in the next edition of the Champions League, a tournament to which the Red Devils did not qualify despite CR7’s great scoring quota. In the last hours, the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid was linked with a bomb pass to Barcelona and, as if that were not enough, another surprising rumor appeared about the Flea and his lifelong club.

As reported on Monday by the newspaper As, the Barcelona would be interested in seducing the Portuguese to wear the colors of the Catalan club, with which he rivaled for so many years as a Real Madrid figure. For its part, the famous program Jugones Chiringuito reported that Rosario would have called Xavi Hernández, DT of the Catalans, to undertake his return to the Camp Nou: “Messi He has a good relationship with Xavi, they won everything together. Messi is uncomfortable in Paris and in the first months he has been in a hotel and the family does not acclimatize. He called Leo Messi to Xavi and asked him about any possibility of returning”, expressed Eduardo Inda.

