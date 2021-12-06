Bomba Salah, announcement about the future: “Here is where I will play”

Mohamed Salah announced his future. The Egyptian striker is one of the best players in Liverpool and the Premier League and could change his shirt at the end of the year.

Transfer market, Salah bomb on the future: his announcement

Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool at the end of the season? The Egyptian striker ex Roma and Fiorentina has consecrated his status as a top player in the Premier League with Jurgen Klopp and is now deciding his future. All the big names are interested in him who, at the end of the year, could decide to leave the Reds.

Salah’s numbers with Liverpool are impressive, so much so that he is often included in the list of candidates for the Ballon d’Or.

Salah’s future may be far from Liverpool. To announce it is the same Egyptian footballer who is waiting for news about his renewal.

All the news on the Italian transfer market and not only: CLICK HERE

Future Salah, the announcement of the Egyptian

Liverpool could lose Momo Salah at the end of the season. The Egyptian striker has his contract expiring in 2023 and has not yet found an agreement with the Reds for the renewal of the contract.

Salah spoke about his future at Liverpool to the microphones of MBC Masr TV. He wants to stay in the Premier League and again at Anfield but – he explained – it will not depend only on him.

“I have said it several times, if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool. But the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this problem. There is no problem whatsoever, but we have to find an agreement for the contract. It is up to them to decide ”.

READ ALSO >>> Salah to Barcelona? Latest news

Salah from Liverpool to Barcelona? Speak Egyptian

In the last few weeks, there has been increasing talk of Barcelona’s interest in Momo Salah. The Egyptian striker has revealed his intention, which is to stay at Liverpool for a long time.

“I have read what has been said about Xavi’s interest in me. I am honest and I say it makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but I am happy in Liverpool and we will see what happens in the future. At the moment I prefer to stay in the Premier League because it is the strongest league in the world ”.

READ ALSO >>> Future Salah: Juventus out of the way?