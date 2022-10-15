Bomber jacket, the garment that will save all your mid-season looks this fall

Since Timothée Chalamet attended the Oscars gala in 2020 in a Prada suit whose upper part was a bomber, this garment has been taking more and more relevance in the world of trends. Now, although everyone born from the seventies has had that black or military green jacket with the orange and reversible lining, this season the bomber not only returns to the street in its best known version, but there are many houses who have decided to turn it into the piece Item of its collections, with a multitude of details ranging from rhinestones, embroidery, oversized format or patchwork.

Thus, although the bomber does not renounce its roots more linked to sport, as we saw in the members of the European team in Roger Federer’s last Laver Cup, and to the musical sphere, as current artists such as DaBaby have shown, this fall the most fashionistas They choose it to attend glamorous parties, private events and even weddings.

Natalie Portman and Timothée Chalamet at the 2020 Oscars Getty Images

“The models that we have seen in fashion weeks are inspired by the so-called varsity jacket, the bomber university, with large volumes, drooping and rounded shoulders, to which all the background and creativity of the great designers has been added”, explains the fashion designer and professor at the Higher School of Design (ESDi), Juan Carlos Grao.

Thus, the rebellion associated with this jacket thanks to celluloid, with a Steve McQueen sheathed in it in the film hunter for hire and James Dean wearing a model in red in rebel without a cause, is relegated to teenagers and consumer brands, while luxury revisits it in soft, supple leathers and elaborate details, as Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Burberry have done. There are also vegan leather, from the hand of Stella McCartney.





“The bomber it continues to dominate and occupies a privileged position within today’s jackets thanks to its versatility and cross-seasonal appeal. They are very comfortable outerwear that makes them attractive to every designer. In addition, it is part of a monochrome canvas to add your stamp as a designer”, adds Grao.

military influences

The United States Army began creating warm jackets for its pilots in 1917 and, in the 1920s, the British Leslie Irvin designed a model for the Royal Air Force that was later adopted by the American Air Force during World War II. This is how the B-3 Bomber Jacket was born, whose name refers to its use by bomber pilots, who used it the most on their high-altitude flights. This model, made of nylon, was much more practical and functional than the classic jackets lined with sheepskin.

The B-3 Bomber Jacket is a North American Air Force jacket that it would adopt during World War II.

“Several new models were born from the B-3, but the evolution can be summed up as getting shorter at the waist and adjusting it to make it doubly comfortable in small cabins. Such was the success of Leslie Irving making these patterns that he had to franchise himself to supply not only the army, but also the population, ”says Alan Williams, fashion historian at the Parsons School of Design in New York.

In the 1940s, the US Navy modified the A-2 model to the needs of its pilots, adding a round neck, lengthening the elastication at the cuffs and waist, and removing the garters from the shoulders. The new pattern is just the one popularized by Tom Cruise in top gun and, in its feminine version in bubblegum pink, the late Olivia Newton-John and her Pink Ladies in grease.

Top Gun: idols of the air, the first, released in 1986 Vanguard Archive

“The costume teams of movies and series have always been wearing this jacket since it is a youth icon. It even became clothing, in the seventies, for both reggae music and skin heads. That is only achieved by very specific garments and in a pattern that everyone can appropriate and customize. The wonderful thing about this current moment is that it gives haute couture details or much more refined finishes to garments of military origin, as we also see this fall with cargo pants”, adds Williams.

Utilitarian, timeless and unisex

Climbing onto the catwalk, the bomber it has not lost an iota of its utilitarian DNA. We see it both in David Catalán’s men’s proposals, in rhombuses and in a palette that ranges from gray to garnet, as well as in Loewe’s for women, monochrome and puffed, and those of the women’s firm Roseanne, in Scottish tartan. Halfway between prêt-à-porter and more youthful clothing, there is the patchwork proposal by Goch, the signature of the Valencian singer Helena Goch, a timeless brand where capsule collections are made in parallel with the composition of a musical single joining organically at launch.

Floral bomber jacket by Simone Rocha BEN BROOMFIELD

It is precisely in the United Kingdom where we can see the most exquisite versions of the bomber jacket, such as those by Simone Rocha: size oversized with floral print and together with the firm’s classic accessories with pearls and Victorian style that they have worn celebrities like Alexa Chung, Cara Delevingne and Florence Pugh. For her part, Molly Godard, who until just a few weeks ago had a pop up store on the ground floor of the most exclusive and leading fashion stores in London, Dover Street Market, offers jackets for this mid-season bomber in braided and elastic mesh, as worn by singer and actor Harry Styles at the Venice Film Festival. Marked and androgynous silhouettes in the same piece, thinking of its unisex use.

Embroidery and finishes made in Spain

The Spanish duo Llamazares y de Delgado, known for their exquisiteness both in pattern making and in the use of fabrics and finishes, has been committed for years to the bomber, that impregnate their DNA rich in patterns, color and the use of different genres without losing the utilitarian essence of the military garment. So much so that the collars and cuffs of their jackets in this cut continue to be knitted. “We knit them by mixing linens and silks, in summer, or lurex with wool in winter, playing with our colors,” explains Fabricio Pérez de Delgado.

The Spanish duo Llamazares y de Delgado has been betting for years on the ‘bomber’, which they impregnate with their DNA rich in patterns and color flashy and thin

“Our bombers They are inspired by the men’s military jackets of the aviators of the First and Second World Wars. For this halftime we have developed a model in cotton printed in toile de jouand with ribbons gros grain, insignia of our firm, winking at military decorations. Thinking about when it gets colder, we have released another model in waterproof canvas printed with mimosas and to which we wanted to incorporate the cuff and capelina typical of a trench coat. Both options maintain the classic knitted ribbed collar of the bomber”, concludes Jaime Martínez Llamazares.

