“Bombing hospitals and killing doctors is a real weapon of war. It’s just despicable”: the surgeon who helps operate remotely on the wounded in Ukraine

David Nott

image source, syria relief

Caption,

David Nott during an operation in Syria.

On April 21, surgeon David Nott was in London, a long way from the Ukraine. But that didn’t stop him from helping save the leg of a man who had been hit by an explosion in the war-torn country.

Oleksandr, the doctor who actually performed the operation, had never performed this complicated procedure before. But just over a week ago, he had seen Professor Nott demonstrate how it was done in a Ukrainian hospital.

So Oleksandr took a photo of the wound with his cell phone and sent it to Nott, who had recently returned to the UK.

The experienced British war surgeon confirmed that the operation was necessary. He earlier he had also sent Oleksandr a video in which he explained how it was done.

