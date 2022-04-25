“Bombing hospitals and killing doctors is a real weapon of war. It’s just despicable”: the surgeon who helps operate remotely on the wounded in Ukraine

6 hours

image source, syria relief Caption, David Nott during an operation in Syria.

On April 21, surgeon David Nott was in London, a long way from the Ukraine. But that didn’t stop him from helping save the leg of a man who had been hit by an explosion in the war-torn country.

Oleksandr, the doctor who actually performed the operation, had never performed this complicated procedure before. But just over a week ago, he had seen Professor Nott demonstrate how it was done in a Ukrainian hospital.

So Oleksandr took a photo of the wound with his cell phone and sent it to Nott, who had recently returned to the UK.

The experienced British war surgeon confirmed that the operation was necessary. He earlier he had also sent Oleksandr a video in which he explained how it was done.

“I was quite nervous and it was a slow, step-by-step surgery, but it went well thanks to David Nott,” says Oleksandr.

“Terrible Injuries”

Nott, who was born in Carmarthen, West Wales, has previously worked in conflict zones, such as Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

Fortunately for Oleksandr and his patient, the surgeon at St Mary’s Hospital in London had made Ukraine the latest destination on his mission to train doctors on how to treat war wounds.

Russia’s tactic of bombing cities means Ukraine’s hospitals are currently seeing a lot of blast injuries.

image source, Getty Images Caption, At this time it is crucial in Ukraine to have surgeons trained to treat war-wounded.

“It’s the worst possible way to attack the opposition, just bombing,” says Nott, in his first interview since returning from Ukraine.

“It does enormous damage. Cause terrible injuriesterrible.” These include shrapnel wounds to soft tissues, bones and extremities.

Even the shock wave from such an explosion can cause enormous damage, he says.

In its wake, the “explosive wind” is capable of amputating limbs. Being thrown against buildings can also cause traumatic injuries.

The barotrauma – physical injury caused by changes in pressure during an explosion – is of particular concern due to the use of thermobaric weapons by Russia, also known as vacuum pumps.

These can cause hemorrhages in the brain and lungs, causing victims to cough up blood. They are also capable of bursting eardrums and perforating the intestines.

While he says he’s been all over Ukraine — “north, east, southeast, west” — Nott doesn’t want to talk about the specific hospitals or areas he’s visited for fear they might be targeted by Russian forces. For the same reason, the BBC does not reveal Oleksandr’s full name or location.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Nott says that the tactics Russia used in Aleppo are the same as the ones it is using now in Ukraine.

During the war in Syria, Nott used a Skype connection from his London office to help with surgery in Aleppo, only for the hospital to be bombed a few days later. He says that he will never know if the two events are connected.

Now, he says, Russia has already bombed 115 hospitals in Ukraine.

“Bombing hospitals and killing doctors is also a real weapon of war. It’s just despicable,” he says.

remote indications

While in the Ukraine, Nott took as many doctors as possible into the operating rooms to watch him perform surgeries on war wounds, which included filling holes in limbs, grafting skin, and covering exposed bone.

But the mission, a joint venture between his own David Nott Foundation and the humanitarian group UOSSM International, did not end when he left the country, as he would soon end up advising Oleksandr from a distance before his complicated leg operation.

This involved removing a flap of skin from behind the patient’s knee to close a wound and prevent infection from entering the exposed bone.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Nott’s idea is to train surgeons who can in turn train other surgeons to treat this specific type of trauma.

“These are very difficult operations, they are not easy and they go wrong and cause problems,” explains Nott.

But despite these challenges, the result was “miraculous,” he says. “It worked very well.”

For his part, Oleksandr says it was important to get advice from someone with practical experience in surgery: “It’s a relief for us when he tells us that (the patient) will be fine.”

Share the knowledge

Oleksandr has nothing but praise for Nott, whom he says “showed us ordinary doctors how to fight on the medical front line.”

Knowing how to perform these procedures, Oleksadr explains, is “very necessary in our situation” because of the number of blast injuries and open fractures that need to be treated.

image source, syria relief Caption, In the past, Nott has worked in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Nott, through his charity, the David Nott Foundation, has translated a series of slides and videos on how to treat war wounds into Ukrainian, which were sent “to as many doctors’ phones as possible”.

He too hopes that those like Oleksandr whom he has taught will pass on what they have learned.

“He will train other people how to do it, they will train other people to do it and then hopefully everyone will know how to do it in the not too distant future,” says the British surgeon.

like in syria

Unfortunately, the demand for these skills in Ukraine doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon.

Earlier this month, Ukraine’s foreign minister said the battles in the eastern Donbas region would resemble World War II, with the use of “thousands of tanks, armored vehicles, planes, artillery.”

For Nott, the scenes they see from cities like Mariupol remind him of what he previously witnessed in Aleppo.

“It is exactly the same as Syria, exactly the same tactics,” he says.

“Aleppo, when I was there in 2016, it was completely flattened, the whole place was totally and completely destroyed.”

Oleksandr says he is now treating “terrible injuries” that he hoped he would never see again.

“We would like to treat normal problems, like that of grandmothers and grandfathers who need joint replacements, common fractures,” he says.

He adds: “We are doing our job day in and day out and no matter what happens, we will stay home and do what we have to do.”