Bombing of Ukrainian hospital increases pressure on the US (analysis)

(CNN) — Pressure is mounting on the Biden administration and its European allies to justify whether they are doing enough to stop the atrocities being inflicted on the Ukrainian people after horrific new footage emerged Wednesday of the alleged Russian bombing of a maternity hospital in Ukraine. child in Mariupol.

The photos of pregnant women leaving the bomb-ravaged hospital in blood-stained clothes were the kind of images that were sure to shock the conscience of people around the world as they watched their own leaders try to respond to the ever-widening campaign of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is causing increasing civilian casualties.

Images of Mariupol hospital rooms, with their pink changing tables littered with glass and debris from broken windows, underscored the senseless brutality of the invasion. At least 17 people were injured, according to preliminary information from police in the Donetsk region, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who called the attack “proof of genocide,” said authorities continue to sift through the rubble for victims. .

The incident on Wednesday created a surprising split screen with the defensive posture of US officials, who tried to highlight all the measures they have taken to try to stop the Russian attack while drawing a new red line by announcing that they would not be able to help Poland with its offer to transfer Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine. They argued that the prospect of potentially moving the planes to Ukraine via a US Air Force base in Germany carried too great a risk of escalating the conflict.

But the clinical analysis of risk assessments from boardroom podiums has often not carried the same emotional weight as Zelensky’s stark calls for more assistance to protect his country’s vulnerable civilians. The attack on the hospital site in the surrounded city of Mariupol came despite Russia’s agreement to a 12-hour pause in hostilities that was aimed at helping refugees evacuate certain towns and cities in Ukraine. And it prompted Zelensky to issue another scathing call for a no-fly zone, which NATO allies have so far rejected for fear it will lead them into a direct confrontation with Russia.

“People, the children are under the rubble. Atrocity!” Zelensky said on his Telegram account after Wednesday’s attack, while questioning whether the allies were “losing” their humanity. “How much longer will the world be complicit in ignoring terror?”

“We have to encourage some Western leaders so that they can finally do what they were supposed to do on the first day of the invasion,” he said in a later video message posted on Telegram. “Close the Ukrainian sky to Russian rockets and bombs or give us military planes so we can take care of everything ourselves.” A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman accused Ukraine of setting up fighting positions at the hospital, a claim CNN has not been able to verify.

‘Who are we as a country?’

What the world’s democratic nations are willing to do in the face of mounting Ukrainian casualties and millions of refugees fleeing the country is the most vexing question now facing the US and its allies.

In a series of briefings on Wednesday, US officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Pentagon spokesman John Kirby insisted that the United States and its allies are doing everything possible to help the Ukrainians in their defense, without taking provocative actions that could risk a wider war with Russia.

But there have been some cracks emerging in the unified front that the United States is trying to present. Democratic Representative Mike Quigley of Illinois, co-chairman of the Ukraine Congressional Caucus, strongly questioned why allies remain so obsessed with the fact that Ukraine is not a NATO member, arguing that “the Ukrainian struggle and the Ukrainian spirit They are the same reasons embodied in why we formed NATO in the first place.”

“We can be picky about whether it really matters if someone takes off from Poland or Germany, but, at some point, we have to ask ourselves: Who are we as a country? Why did we form NATO? And are we going to let this happen?” Quigley told Kate Bolduan on CNN’s “At This Hour” on Wednesday. “If anyone imagines this is going to get any better soon, it’s going to be a prolonged Hell on Earth.”

The mounting pressure on the US and its NATO allies to do more was highlighted by the US rejection of Poland’s plan to bring the warplanes to Ukraine that Zelensky has requested. U.S. officials were caught off guard by Poland’s announcement Tuesday that it was ready to transfer the planes through Ramstein Air Base, a development that exposed a potential split among NATO allies just as Vice President Kamala Harris He was preparing to travel to Poland.

Kirby explained that the intelligence community believes that the United States taking on an intermediary role could be viewed by Putin as a “step step.” She stressed that the United States believes the best way to support Ukraine is by providing the weapons and systems “they most need to defeat Russian aggression,” noting that the Ukrainian air force still has “several squadrons of fully mission-capable aircraft.” .

“We have to be careful with every decision we make, so as not to worsen the potential for an escalation,” Kirby told reporters during Wednesday’s Pentagon briefing. He added that further escalation could complicate the lives of the Ukrainian people, as there is a possibility that “a destructive and terrible war” will become “even more destructive and terrible given the fact that Mr. Putin has other capabilities at his disposal.” “.

‘Our goal is to end the war, not expand it’

Blinken, who had backed the idea of ​​providing Soviet-era aircraft to Ukraine earlier this week, expressed similar sentiments during a joint news conference with British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, in which she said the UK plans to help Ukraine protect the skies by sending “anti-aircraft weaponry”.

When Blinken and Truss were pressed on how they would respond to Zelensky’s persistent calls for a no-fly zone, Blinken emphasized that “both of our countries, and many others, have done extraordinary things to make sure that the Ukrainians get their hands on the means to effectively defend against this war of choice by Russia.

To prevent further “incessant and senseless bloodshed,” Blinken said, “our goal is to end the war, not expand it.”

He acknowledged that despite the “possible off-ramps” that the US and its allies have offered to Putin, his response has been to “step on the gas and continue down this horrible path.” But Blinken said he was confident the “devastating sanctions” and pressures that the United States and its allies have imposed on Russia, in concert with the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people, would lead to “a strategic defeat” of Putin, regardless of any short-term tactical gain.

“Economically, the measures we have taken have erased 30 years of progress in integrating Russia into the world,” Blinken added. “This dramatic exodus of virtually all international companies from Russia is continuing as we speak, and that is having a profound impact not just today, but for the long term. So I think what we’re looking forward to is if President Putin decides to finally try to reduce the losses he inflicted on himself and the Russian people. We cannot decide that for him. All we can do is continue this extraordinary effort to increase the pressure on him.”

The White House warned on Wednesday that Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine. Psaki, criticizing what he called false claims by Russia that the United States is developing chemical weapons in Ukraine, warned on Twitter that “we should all be vigilant about the possibility of Russia using chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or creating a flag operation.” false using them”.

As the debate continues over whether the pressures are enough to stop Putin, the Pentagon is deploying thousands of additional troops to Europe, while sending defensive weapons like Patriot missiles to Poland to counter any potential threat to US allies and the NATO.

The United States and other NATO members have so far provided Ukraine with 17,000 anti-tank missiles and 2,000 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, according to a senior US official.

And on Wednesday night, the US House of Representatives passed a massive government funding bill that includes $13.6 billion in desperately needed aid to Ukraine. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had a 45-minute call with Zelensky on Wednesday, said they had discussed the attack on the maternity hospital, as well as her request for fighter jets that Ukrainian pilots could fly. .

But she also rejected his call for a no-fly zone: “They know we can’t go there. Putin is trying to bait the trap for us to get in, and that’s the start, it could be the start, of World War III.” World”.